BBNaija Christy O’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu, popularly known as Christy O, is an entrepreneur, model, and reality TV star from Nigeria. She shot into the spotlight following her entrance into the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) in 2022.

Christy O is among the 24 contestants competing for the grand prize of N100 million in Big Brother Naija season 7. The reality TV show premiered on 23 July 2022 and will run for 72 days. So, what do we know about her?

Full name Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu Nickname Christy O Gender Female Year of birth 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Ondo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Model, entrepreneur, reality TV star

Christy O's biography

The Big Brother Naija season 7 contestant was born Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu in Ondo State, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national and of black ethnicity.

What is Christy O's age? The reality TV star is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1998, but her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Why is Christy O famous?

She is a model, entrepreneur and rising reality TV star. She owns and operates a beauty cosmetic business. According to her Instagram bio, the name of the cosmetic business is Christie O Cosmetics. However, she rose to stardom after she was announced as one of the contestants of BBNaija season 7 (Level Up).

The Nigerian entrepreneur is active on various social media platforms. Interestingly, since she entered Biggie's house, her popularity on social media has gradually escalated. Currently, she has over 19 thousand followers on Instagram and nearly 400 followers .

Who is Christy O's boyfriend?

The Nigerian model is not dating anyone at the moment. However, she confirmed that her last relationship was 6 months ago. Her then-boyfriend was not supportive of her dream as a model, which led to their breakup.

Fast facts about Christy O

Who is Christy O? She is a Nigerian model, entrepreneur and reality TV star. What is Christy O's real name? Her real name is Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu. What is Christy O from BBNaija's age? The BBNaija's Level Up contestant is 24 years old as of 2022. What is Christy O's state of origin? She is from Ondo State, Nigeria. Where does Christy O live? The Nigerian model resides in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Christy O dating? She is currently single. What is Christy O's ethnicity? She is of black ethnicity.

The famous reality TV show BBNaija is back for its seventh season with the year's theme being Level Up. The show premiered on 23 and 24 July 2022 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. It consists of 24 housemates and is scheduled to run until 2 October 2022. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu remains as the show's host for the sixth consecutive time now.

The auditions to select the contestants were held between 15 May 2022 and 30 May 2022. The winner of the reality show is expected to take home a grand prize of N100 million inclusive of N50 million cash prize and N50 million worth of goodies from sponsors. The show's sponsors are Pocket by Piggyvest (main) and Flutterwave (associate sponsor.)

Christy O is a Nigerian model, entrepreneur and reality TV star. She came into the limelight in July 2022 after being announced as one of the contestants of Big Brother Naija season 7. She owns a cosmetic business.

