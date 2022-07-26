Olivia Rouyre’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Olivia Rouyre is a Belgian-American social media personality and content creator. She rose to fame as a YouTuber. She is best known for her fashion and lifestyle vlogs. She is also a brand ambassador for several beauty and fashion brands.

Olivia Rouyre is an internet sensation. She is also an actress who has starred in a few short films. Additionally, she is popular on Instagram and TikTok for her eccentric but artistic photos and personal videos.

Profile summary

Full name Olivia Rouyre Gender Female Date of birth 29 July 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Belgium Current residence Calgary, Alberta, Canada Nationality Belgian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Sister Sixtine Rouyre Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Michael J. Murphy Profession Actress, YouTuber, social media influencer, brand ambassador Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @oliviarouyre TikTok @_oliviarouyre Twitter YouTube Olivia Rouyre

Olivia Rouyre’s biography

The social media personality is Belgian by birth, but she has lived in the United States for years. She has lived in Texas and Los Angeles, California. She recently moved to Calgary in Alberta, Canada. She has a younger sister named Sixtine Rouyre, who is a fashion model.

When was Olivia Rouyre born?

Olivia Rouyre’s birthday is on 29 July 1999. The actress is 23 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Rouyre first became famous as a fashion and lifestyle content creator on her self-titled YouTube channel. At the time of writing, she has 834 thousand subscribers and over 30 million views on the channel.

After she moved to Los Angeles, she launched her acting career in 2020, focusing on short films which are shared on YouTube. According to her IMDB credits, she has been in three short films: Dead Wonder, Righteous Path and Scary Story. Two more films she stars in, Zero Road and Slotherhouse, are yet to be released at the time of writing.

She is also a social media influencer. She has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 718 thousand followers on TikTok. With her popularity on social media, she has partnered with multiple companies as a brand ambassador, including iHerb, Aritzia, Prada and Vogue Eyewear.

What is Olivia Rouyre’s net worth?

According to All Famous Birthdays, the YouTuber’s net worth is estimated at about $1.5 million. However, this information is not verified. She earns her money from her YouTube channel, acting, and brand partnerships.

Who is Olivia Rouyre’s boyfriend?

The actress is in a relationship with fellow internet personality Michael J. Murphy. The couple has been together since January 2019. Murphy is also a YouTuber. He recently became an actor and a film director. He directed Dead Wonder, the first short film Rouyre starred in.

How tall is Olivia Rouyre?

Olivia Rouyre’s height is 5 feet 7 inches, which is equivalent to 170 cm. She weighs about 123 pounds, or 56 kg.

Olivia Rouyre is a famous Belgian-American YouTuber and social media influencer. She has partnered with multiple fashion and beauty brands as a brand ambassador. She is also an actress and the star of three short films.

