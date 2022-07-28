BBNaija Amaka’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Amaka is a Nigerian rising social media personality, healthcare worker, and reality TV star. She came under the spotlight in July 2022 after being mentioned as a contestant in the Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7.

Photo: @AmakaMbah on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amaka competes against 23 Nigerian housemates for N100 million worth of prizes. She came into the competition to win, have fun, and meet new people. Her real name is Chiamaka Crystal Mbah.

Profile summary

Full name Chiamaka Crystal Mbah Nickname Amaka Gender Female Date of birth 21 March 1999 Zodiac sign Aries Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Healthcare worker, reality TV personality

Amaka’s biography

The rising Nigerian reality TV star was born in Anambra State, Nigeria. Her parents raised her alongside her brother. She considers herself a daddy’s girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The now-famous personality is currently pursuing a medical course at a university.

How old is Amaka BBN?

The Big Brother Naija season 7 contestant is 23 years old as of 2022. She was born on 21 March 1999. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Why is Amaka famous?

She rose to prominence in July 2022 following her announcement as one of the contestants in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7. She hopes to emerge the winner in the 24-contestant competition.

Before fame, Amaka worked as a healthcare service provider while also pursuing her undergraduate studies at a university.

What happened between Amaka and Phyna?

On day three of the Nigerian reality TV show, a morning bonding session turned into an ugly argument scene between Amaka and Phyna. The two female BBN contestants’ differences in opinion about whom they should please in the show resulted in a bitter exchange of words. Even though the argument subsided, tension remained high between the duo for the rest of the day.

Amaka BBN’s social media presence

Since her appearance on Big Brother Naija season 7, Amaka has experienced tremendous growth in her social media audience. The Anambra State native is present on multiple social media platforms, and here are her handles:

Fast facts about Amaka from BBNaija

Who is Amaka BBN? Her real name is Chiamaka Crystal Mbah, a healthcare worker and rising reality TV star. What is Amaka BBN’s age? She is 23 years old as of 2022. What is Amaka’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Aries. She marks her birth on 21 March. What is Amaka BBN’s state of origin? The Nigerian TV personality hails from Anambra State, Nigeria. Where does Amaka live? She resides in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Amaka from BBNaija’s boyfriend? She is currently not dating anyone. What happened between Amaka and Phyna? The two BBN season 7 contestants had a heated argument after disagreeing on whom they should impress in the show.

Amaka is a reality TV personality, healthcare worker, and rising social media celebrity. She got publicity after being announced as one of the contestants in Big Brother Naija season 7.

READ ALSO: BBNaija Bella’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Legit.ng recently published an article about BBNaija Bella’s biography. She is popular as a contestant in Big Brother Naija season 7. She is an up-and-coming Nigerian model, social media influencer, and reality TV personality.

Bella’s real name is Chidimma Esther Okagbue. She hails from Anambra State, Nigeria, and belongs to the Igbo tribe. Bella has gained significant social media fame after appearing on the TV show and hopes to be wealthy and famous if she wins the competition. She was involved in a spat with fellow housemate Chichi.

Source: Legit.ng