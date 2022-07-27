BBNaija Groovy’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Groovy is a Nigerian musician, model, and fashion entrepreneur. His fame skyrocketed following his announcement as one of the 24 housemates of the Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up).

Groovy’s inclusion in the 2022 reality TV show Big brother Naija season 7 has significantly increased his prominence. The Gang Signs hitmaker hopes to be in the show until the end and win the grand prize.

Profile summary

Full name Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue Nickname Groovymono Gender Male Year of birth 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School St. Finbarr’s College College University of Lagos Profession Artist, fashion entrepreneur, model, reality TV star

Groovy BBN’s biography

The Nigerian celebrity was born in Anambra State, Nigeria. His real name is Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue. He is a Nigerian national and professes the Christian faith.

As for his education, he attended St. Finbarr’s College for his high school education and later joined the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry.

Even though he hails from Anambra State, the BBNaija housemate currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

How old is Groovy from BBNaija?

The Big Brother Naija season 7 contestant is 26 years old as of 2022. He was born in 1996. Unfortunately, the exact date and month of his birth are unknown.

Why is Groovy from BBNaija famous?

Initially, Groovymono gained fame as a model, fashion entrepreneur, and singer. The celebrity reportedly modelled for a few brands and also shared some of his modelling pictures on social media. He also owns a clothing line.

Groovymono's songs

His music career started in 2020 when he released his debut song Groovyzone. So far, he has a single EP called Groovy Hours, released on 29 October 2021. The EP has five songs. The songs include:

Gang Signs

Friends

Xtcy

Love Me

Groovyzone

Vibes

What happened between Groovy and Beauty?

On day two of Big Brother Naija season 7, the housemates played Truth and Dare game. When Beauty dared to kiss Groovy, the artist declined, leaving Beauty quite disappointed. However, the duo later reconciled and restored their friendship.

Groovy and Beauty seem to have established a connection already. They were spotted cuddling in bed while talking to each other in low tones raising suspicion among fans of the show.

Groovy’s social media presence

The Nigerian entertainer is active on various social media platforms. His fan base on the platforms has steadily increased ever since joining Big Brother Naija season 7. Here are his social media handles:

Fast facts about Groovy from BBNaija

What is Groovy BBN’s real name? His real name is Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue. What is Groovy from BBNaija’s age? The celebrity entertainer is 26 years old as of 2022. What is Groovy’s state of origin? He hails from Anambra State, Nigeria. What tribe does Groovy belong to? He is from the Igbo tribe. Where does Groovymono live? He resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What does Groovy BBN do for a living? He is a singer, model, and fashion entrepreneur. Who is Groovy from BBN dating? The BBN season 7 contestant is currently single.

Even though Groovy was already a famous personality, he gained more fame when he joined Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). He is a rising musician, model, and fashion entrepreneur.

