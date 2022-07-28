BBNaija Diana’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Diana from BBNaija is among the 24 housemates competing in the Nigerian reality show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). She is a project manager.

Diana is one of the newest Big Brother Naija 2022 female housemates who made it into the house for season 7. Her participation in the reality show has considerably increased her popularity.

Profile summary

Real name Diana Isoken Edobor Famous as Diana Gender Female Year of birth 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Paris, France Current residence Abuja, Nigeria State of origin Edo State Nationality Nigerian-French Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Project manager, reality television personality

BBNaija Diana’s biography

The Big Brother Naija season 7 contestant was born and raised in Paris, France but now calls Abuja home. She has been in Nigeria for one year before entering Big Brother Naija's house. Her real name is Diana Isoken Edobor. She is from Edo State, Nigeria.

The aspiring reality star is a Nigerian-French national and follows Christianity. She is multilingual; she can speak several languages, including Benin, French, Spanish and English.

How old is Diana BBN?

She is 33 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1989. Her exact date of birth remains unknown.

Why is Diana BBnaija famous?

She is a rising reality TV personality and project manager. She came into the spotlight in July 2022 after being announced as one of the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) housemates. She is among the 24 contestants competing for the 100 Million naira grand prize in the reality show.

The reality star values friendship and believes in treating people how she would like to be treated; with love, loyalty and respect. She said if she wins the 100 million naira grand prize, she will use the money to open a skincare business in Nigeria.

Diana BBNaija’s social media handles

The Big Brother Naija contestant is quite active on social media. Since entering Biggie’s house, her popularity on social media has increased tremendously. Her social media handles are as follows:

Fast facts about Diana BBNaija

What is Diana BBNaija’s real name? The BBNaija contestant’s real name is Diana Isoken Edobor. Why is Diana BBNaija famous? She gained popularity after appearing on Africa's biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). What is BBN Diana’s age? She is 33 years old as of 2022. Where is Diana in Big Brother from? She is from Edo State, Nigeria. However, she was born and raised in Paris, France. What is Diana BBN’s nationality? She is a Nigerian-French national. Who is Diana BBN dating? The reality star is not dating anyone at the moment; she is single. What is Diana BBN’s profession? She is a project manager, beauty enthusiast and reality television personality.

Diana recently came into the limelight after appearing on the reality show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). She is a rising reality television personality, project manager and beauty enthusiast.

