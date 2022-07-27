BBNaija Eloswag’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Eloka Paul Nwamu, famous as Eloswag, is a Nigerian digital marketer, artist, and online content creator. He is one of the 24 housemates currently participating in the 2022 reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7.

Eloswag is a multi-talented personality in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Little was known about him until he appeared in Big Brother Naija season 7. He became the first Head of House (HOH) in Biggie's house.

Full name Eloka Paul Nwamu Nickname Eloswag Gender Male Date of birth 24 June 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Digital marketer, content creator, dancer, artist

Eloswag BBNaija’s biography

The digital content creator was born in Delta State, Nigeria. He is inspired by his mother and considers her his superhero. The celebrity holds Nigerian nationality and professes the Christian faith.

How old is Eloswag?

The now prominent entertainer is 27 years old as of 2022. He was born on 24 June 1995. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Eloswag from BBNaija’s profession?

Before appearing in the reality show, Eloswag was involved in different occupations, including dancing, singing, digital content creation and marketing. He is a skilled dancer and regularly shares his dance videos on social media. He also creates other engaging content such as lip-sync and funny videos on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

Eloswag is a contestant in the 2022 reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). He competes against 23 other participants for the N50 million cash prize and other goodies worth N50 million.

Eloswag’s songs

The Big Brother Naija's housemate has collaborated with other rising artists to release a few songs. Here is a list of some of his songs:

Abena

Already

Fuckitimrich

F-YA

ECSTACY

Besides singing, Eloswag is recognised as a disc jockey and has shared his music mixes on SoundCloud.

Who is the first Head of House in BBN season 7?

On day two of the Nigerian reality TV show, Eloswag got the privilege of being the first Head of House. He got the position after his bowl of cashew nuts weighed heavier than the bowls of Bryann, Cyph, Dotun, and Khalid.

Eloswag’s social media presence

The Big Brother Najia housemate is active on multiple social media platforms with a steadily increasing number of followers. Here are his social media handles:

Eloswag is a multi-talented lad. He is a professional dancer, online content creator, digital marketer, singer and DJ. He is participating in Big Brother Naija season 7, which has significantly boosted his social media popularity.

