Laura Woods: is the Sky Sports and talkSPORT presenter single?

Laura Woods is an English sports reporter who has risen to fame for covering the English Premier League. She is currently working for Sky Sports and also hosts talkSPORT’s breakfast show.

Laura Woods attends the Dazn x Matchroom VIP Launch Event at Kings Cross on July 27, 2021 in London, England.

Laura Woods started working at Sky Sports in 2009. She has worked as an editorial assistant, producer, and presenter.

Laura Woods bio

If you were to do a Google search on Laura Woods, you would realise that there are two Laura Woods based in the UK. They both work as journalists but in different fields. So, who is Laura Woods from talkSPORT?

Laura is an English TV and radio host based in England. She is best known as a sports reporter for Sky Sports; she also hosts talkSPORT’s breakfast show. Woods has become an increasingly prominent voice and face on TV.

Laura Woods attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 at Tate Modern on September 01, 2021 in London, England.

What is Laura Woods' age?

Woods was born on July 2nd, 1987. As of 2021, she is 34 years old. She is a Cancer and was born and raised in England.

Family and upbringing

The TV host was born in Dagenham, England, but was raised in between North East and South West parts of England. She was raised in a family of three as she has two elder brothers.

Laura comes from a family that is heavily involved in sports. Her mother was a rugby coach, while her two brothers also played rugby. As for Woods' dad, he used to play cricket and is a massive fan of Newcastle United.

Unlike her dad, Laura supports Arsenal Football Club. She credits her dad and her two brothers for their influence on her career path. They, too, are great football fans.

Laura Woods' career

Laura graduated from Kingston University with a BA Honours in Print Journalism. Her career started during her time at the university. She was heavily involved with the Kingston University students' newspapers, where she compiled match reports for the paper.

Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods on set during day two of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London.

Before joining Sky Sports, she worked at Croydon Advertisers. She has stated that working for the newspaper company was not pleasant, especially on rainy days. Laura got her first chance to work for Sky Sports while still in school. This was after one of her contacts from university had helped her enter the sports broadcasting channel.

Laura Woods' Sky Sports career after graduating from university began in 2009. Her first job for the broadcaster was as a runner making coffee and tea.

She gained much experience while working for the various departments at Sky. The radio host learned how to produce shows, cut edits together, and worked on nearly every sport Sky covered. Although her job was terrific, she has stated that she felt that she could do more. This is what she had to say about her job as a producer:

"Live producing was amazing but it didn’t give me the buzz I’d hoped for...For me my life is driven by stuff that excites you, scares you and reporting always used to scare me because it felt unattainable. So I basically started making YouTube videos because I couldn’t get the opportunity on camera..”

Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods before the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Woods' versatility and skills have seen her work on the flagship show on Sky Sports. The Super Sunday show covers multiple live Premier League fixtures and tackles the hottest issues in sports. In 2020, she was announced as talkSPORT’s lead presenter.

Is Laura Woods in a relationship?

Questions such as, "Is Laura Woods single? or "Who is Laura Woods' husband?" continue to intrigue many people. Not much is known about her current relationship status, as she has kept her personal life away from the public eye.

She was previously in relationship with Alex Corbisiero. Laura Woods' ex boyfriend Alex is a former professional English rugby player. The two dated for close to 8 years. Woods called the relationship off and had this to say after they split:

My last relationship was eight years and I was nearing 30 when we broke up. It was my decision – it was the right one and I’ve never regretted it. We’d lived in each other’s pockets and breaking up with him felt like coming up for air.

Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods during day eleven of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London.

Laura Woods is a truly insightful individual. She has worked her way up from being a runner to one of the most prominent persons on Sky Sports. She is indeed a remarkable person.

