BBNaija Chomzy’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Esther Chioma Ndubueze, also known as Chomzy, is a Nigerian model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. She is gradually gaining prominence following her entrance into the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). She is among the 24 housemates competing in the Nigerian reality show.

Photo: @thechomzy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chomzy loves modelling and fashion. Since her school days, she has also been actively involved in humatarian work. She hopes that the BBNaija will make her wealthy and famous.

Profile summary

Full name Esther Chioma Ndubueze Nickname Chomzy Gender Female Year of birth 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Model, fashion designer, entrepreneur

Chomzy’s biography

She was born and raised in Imo State, Nigeria, as Esther Chioma Ndubueze. Her mother and siblings live in Nigeria, while her father is in Gabon. The BBNaija contestant said this about her family;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

My family gets along very well, and we love each other, but I’m everyone’s favourite.

How old is Chomzy?

The BBNaija season 7 contestant is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born in 2000, but her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

What is Chomzy’s profession?

Esther Chioma is a professional fashion designer and sells different types of fabrics. The star is also a model and has participated in a few beauty contests.

Besides fashion and modelling, Chomzy has been a humanitarian, assisting the less privileged people in society. She is also recognised for her school work; the now famous personality has received multiple awards for her social work.

Chomzy’s social media presence

The model is increasingly gaining popularity on different social media platforms. She shares lip-syncs and dance videos on TikTok. Additionally, you can find her modelling pictures and BBNaija season 7 updates on her Instagram. Here are her social media handles:

Fast facts about Chomzy

What is Chomzy from BBNaija’s real name? She was born Esther Chioma Ndubueze. What is Chomzy’s age? The model is 22 years old as of 2022. What is Chomzy’s state of origin? She comes from Imo State in Nigeria. Where does Chomzy live? The popular personality resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What tribe does Chomzy belong to? She belongs to the Igbo tribe. What does Chomzy from BBNaija do for a living? She is a model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. Who is Chomzy dating? The BBNaija season 7 contestant is currently single.

Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) premiered on 23 and 24 July 2022, and for the sixth consecutive time, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hosts the reality TV show. The show is sponsored by Pocket by Piggyvest and Flutterwave as the associate sponsor. The show is scheduled to run until 2 October 2022. It features 24 housemates who are competing for the grand prize of N100 million. The show airs on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Chomzy came into the limelight after she was announced as one of the contestants of BBNaija season 7. She is a fashion designer and model.

READ ALSO: Milos Guzel’s biography: age, height, parents, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article about Milos Guzel’s biography. He is a social media influencer known for sharing POV content and multiple funny videos on TikTok. He is also an Instagram celebrity with a significant audience.

Milos created his TikTok account in 2020 when he was 16. He caught people’s attention on the platform with his point-of-view videos and currently boasts over 5 million followers. Besides TikTok, Milos is an Instagram celebrity. He is part of the Defhouse club, a group of social media content creators.

Source: Legit.ng