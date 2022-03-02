Derkslurp’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, boyfriend

Derkslurp is a well-known TikTok star, social media personality and YouTuber from the United States of America. He is active on various social media platforms and is primarily known for his entertaining content on his TikTok account.

The influencer takes a photo inside the house. Photo: @derkslurp

Source: Instagram

The young influencer has become a viral hit on the internet. He has a sizeable YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok following. He is widely recognized for posting lip-sync, comedy and sketches videos.

Profile summary

Real name : Derek Boyd

: Derek Boyd Known as : Derkslurp

: Derkslurp Derkslurp's gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 15 March 2001

: 15 March 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Salem, Oregon, United States

: Salem, Oregon, United States Current residence : Salem, OR, US

: Salem, OR, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Gay

Gay Height in feet : 5'11"

: 5'11" Height in centimetres : 180

: 180 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 66

66 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Charles

: Charles Mother: Kathryn

Kathryn Siblings : 2

: 2 Profession : YouTuber, social media influencer

: YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram: @derkslurp

@derkslurp TikTok : @derkslurp

: @derkslurp YouTube: derkslurp

Derkslurp’s biography

The TikTok star poses for a photo. Photo: @derkslurp

Source: Instagram

The social media personality was born and brought up in Salem, Oregon, United States. His parents are Charles and Kathryn Boyd. He grew up alongside his two siblings, namely Ryan and Madison.

What is Derkslurp's real name?

Derkslurp's real name is Derek Boyd.

How old is Derkslurp?

Derkslurp’s age is 21 years old as of 2022. He was born on 15 March 2001, and his birth sign is Pisces.

Career

He is a well-known personality who rose to prominence because of his TikTok account, where he primary shares lip-sync, comedy and sketches videos. His account has almost 17 million followers as of March 2022. His first video was posted in 2018.

The entertainer also has a self-titled YouTube channel. He launched his YouTube channel on 3 October 2016. His first video was uploaded in August 2018. Currently, his channel has 1.72 million followers.

The entertainer is also active on Instagram, with a following of 455k. He mainly uploads similar content to what he uploads on his TikTok account, as well as photos of himself and his friends.

What is Derkslurp's net worth?

The Tiktok star in a green jumper. Photo: @derkslurp

Source: Instagram

According to AllFamousBirthday, his net worth is alleged to be roughly $1.5 million. However, no verified sources state how much the social media personality is worth.

Who is Derkslurp's boyfriend?

Who is Derkslurp dating? Despite his popularity, the TikTok star is very private with his personal life, thus has not shared any information regarding his romantic life. In one of his YouTube videos, he admits that he is gay.

How tall is Derkslurp?

Derkslurp's height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. He weighs about 143 pounds or 66 kilograms.

Where does Derkslurp live?

The entertainer is of American nationality and currently lives in Salem, Oregon, United States.

Derkslurp is a rising American social media influencer who earned his fame on TikTok and has since conquered Instagram and YouTube. He has a sizeable following on numerous social media platforms.

