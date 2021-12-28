Acrello’s biography: age, height, real name, drama, net worth

Acrello is a TikTok star, YouTube personality, and social media influencer from the United States. He is well known for his Tiktok account, where he uploads humour and life hacks videos.

The TikTok star with red headphones. Photo: @itsacrello

Source: Instagram

Acrello's fame has sparked the interest of fans who wish to learn more about him. Have a look at his biography to find out more details about the TikTok star.

Profile summary

Full name: Acrello

Acrello Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1 January 2002

1 January 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Lansing, Michigan, USA

Lansing, Michigan, USA Current residence: Lansing, Michigan, USA

Lansing, Michigan, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 156

156 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Occupation: Content creator and TikTok star

Content creator and TikTok star Net worth: $400,000 - $500,000

What is Acrello's real name?

The TikTok celebrity has never revealed his real name. He uses Acrello on all his social media profiles.

A photo of the content creator sited in a car. Photo: @itsacrello

Source: Instagram

When was Acrello born? The YouTuber was born in 2002 in Lansing, Michigan, United States of America. He was born in a family of eight siblings.

How old is Acrello from TikTok?

As of 2022, Acrello's age is 20 years. The TikTok star celebrates his birthday on 1 January every year, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Acrello is a social media celebrity and TikTok star. On his social media channels, he posts funny comedies, pranks, and life hack videos. He began posting content on Vine, but when it was shut down, he shifted his videos to YouTube.

He created his YouTube channel on 17 October 2014. Some of his recent videos include:

Baby wants some beer

When the Teacher’s Pet grades your paper

Top 4 worst types of laughs

Top 4 worst things siblings do

He also has a large following on TikTok, with over 6.7 million followers and 205 million likes. He is also active on Instagram and Twitter.

What happened to Acrello?

What happened to the TikTok star has recently sparked questions on the internet from netizens, fans, and followers.

He made an "internal joke" that made it appear as if he was being banned from the platform. He then went ahead and put his account on private to make it hard for anyone to notice the joke.

The TikTok star taking a selfie. Photo: @itsacrello

Source: Instagram

Acrello's drama created a lot of confusion that his supporters were left more curious to know what happened to him. As more people expressed concern about what happened to him on social media, the hashtag "Leave Acrello Alone" began trending.

Why did Acrello go private?

In the process of making the internal joke, he changed his account to private for two days. He later clarified that he was only making a joke and that he thought TikTok was a little dull, so he wanted to spice things up and have some fun. He also stated that he had not anticipated such a viral backlash from his admirers.

Body physique

Acrello's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), and he weighs 156 pounds (72 kgs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Acrello's net worth?

The TikTok celebrity makes his living through social media. Apart from the massive followers he has gathered through his platforms, he is also hired for promotions and brand endorsements. According to Celebs Life Reel, his net worth is estimated to be between $400,000 and $500,000.

Acrello has made a name for himself on social media. His comedic videos have earned him more followers especially on TikTok. However, his recent controversial action on the internet caused confusion and drama, leaving him trending even more on social media.

