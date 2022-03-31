Benjamin Atkinson’s biography: who is Rowan Atkinson’s son?

Benjamin Atkinson is a British military officer popularly known for being Rowan Atkinson’s son. His father is a veteran British actor and comedian famous for starring in numerous movies, including Johnny English, Blackadder, and Full Throttle.

Mr. Bean's son at a training camp in Nepal. Photo: @NepaliTimes

Source: Twitter

Benjamin was brought up in a family of entertainers, but he went against the grain and opted to be a military officer. Learn details about his personal and professional life in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Benjamin Atkinson

: Benjamin Atkinson Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 9 September 1993

: 9 September 1993 Age : 28 years old (as of April 2022)

: 28 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : England, UK

: England, UK Current residence : England, UK

: England, UK Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’7”

: 5’7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Sunetra Sastry

: Sunetra Sastry Father : Rowan Atkinson

: Rowan Atkinson Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single College : Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

: Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Profession : Military officer

: Military officer Net worth: $200 thousand

Benjamin Atkinson’s biography

Who is Mr. Bean’s son? Benjamin is the son of the veteran British entertainer Rowan Atkinson also known as Mr. Bean, and Sunetra Sastry. His father is British, while his mother is half British and half Indian.

Benjamin and Lily Atkinson, his younger sister, were raised in Exeter, England, UK. They attended the University of Exeter together but later, Benjamin opted to join Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

His parents divorced in 2015, and later, his father married British comedian Louise Ford.

When is Benjamin Atkinson’s birthday?

He marks his birthday on 9 September every year, and he was born in 1993.

The military officer poses for a photo with friends. Photo: @DailyMailUK

Source: Twitter

How old is Benjamin Atkinson?

Benjamin Atkinson’s age is 28 years as of April 2022.

What is Benjamin Atkinson’s nationality?

He is a British national.

What is Benjamin Atkinson’s ethnicity? Rowan’s son is of mixed ethnicity. His father is British, while his mother is half British and half Indian.

What is Benjamin Atkinson’s job?

Is Benjamin Atkinson an actor? No, he is not into acting. Even though his family members are well-known entertainers, he opted for a different career path in the British military. He was accepted at Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst in 2016 and underwent 44-week military training.

Is Benjamin Atkinson in the army?

He is a British army officer. He caught the media's attention in 2019 when he joined the Gurkha army in Nepal for a 10-week course that included learning the Nepalese lingo.

The Gurkha officer offering tika to Mr. Bean's son. Photo: @NepaliTimes

Source: Twitter

What is Benjamin Atkinson’s net worth?

There is no reliable information about the military officer’s net worth, but Married Celeb alleges that his net worth is $200 thousand.

Who is Benjamin Atkinson’s wife?

The military officer is seemingly single. He has never disclosed his love life or even hinted at dating anyone.

Does Benjamin Atkinson have a daughter?

He does not have a daughter.

How tall is Benjamin Atkinson?

He is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall.

Benjamin Atkinson’s fast facts

His zodiac sign is Virgo. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Benjamin has a step-sister called Isla. His mother is a make-up artist. He is not an entertainer like his other family members. He is multilingual. He can speak Spanish, Arabic and English.

Benjamin Atkinson gained initial fame as veteran actor Mr Bean’s son. However, today, he is widely known for being a British military officer.

