Julia Hsu’s biography: little girl from Rush Hour is all grown up

If you watched Rush Hour, you must remember the young and pretty Soo-Yung Han, Consul Han's daughter, who was kidnapped by a criminal organization. This young lady's real name is Julia Hsu. This was her first role, which brought her fame and the love of thousands of fans.

Julia Hsu as an adult. Photo: imdb.com

Source: UGC

What happened to the actress who played Rush Hour’s Soo-Yung? Where is the film star now? Is she still acting now that she is an adult?

Profile summary

Full name : Julia Hsu

: Julia Hsu Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1 April 1986

1 April 1986 Age: 35 years (as of June 2021)

35 years (as of June 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: LA, CA, USA

LA, CA, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Siblings: Randy Bart

Randy Bart Marital status: N/A

N/A Education: University of Southern California, University of California, Los Angeles

University of Southern California, University of California, Los Angeles Occupation: Actress

Actress Net worth: $1.2 million

Julia Hsu's biography

Here, you can find out all the necessary information that interests you about the actress Julia Hsu, including her professional and personal life.

Where is Julia Hsu from?

The charming and talented actress was born in 1986 in the picturesque city of Los Angeles, California, where she still lives today.

How old is the Rush Hour star?

Julia Hsu’s age is currently 35 years, as of 2021.

Education

According to her LinkedIn profile, from 2004 to 2008, Julia attended the University of Southern California (USC). There, she studied Business Cinema Television and received a B.S. in Business Administration.

She received her Master of Business Administration degree in 2014 from the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management (UCLA Anderson).

Career

Julia made her film debut in 1998 in the film Rush Hour, where she played Soo-Yung Han, the daughter of Consul Han, kidnapped by criminals. The movie is a top-rated American buddy action comedy, which stars such as Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.

Julia Hsu’s Rush Hour role brought her international fame. The interesting fact is that Julia was the same age (11 years) as her heroine when she played her in 1998.

Despite the widespread popularity and love of thousands of fans who admired the little Soo-Yung from Rush Hour, her acting career did not last long.

After Rush Hour, she starred in the independent short film, Three Exits (2001), her last film. In this movie, she played Theresa, a young girl, on a road trip with her friends. After that, the young star retired from the film industry.

After getting her degree, Hsu went into HR. The companies she has worked for over the years include DirecTV, Hulu and Snap Inc.

Mix up with Taiwanese rapper

It should be noted that the retired actress does not lead an active public life, and very little is known about her life now. People often mix her up with a Taiwanese rapper and TikTok star with the same full name.

Julia is not a rapper, backup dancer, or an aspiring Instagram celebrity. The only thing that these girls have in common is their name.

Where is Julia Hsu now?

If her LinkedIn is to be believed, her last place of work was Snap Inc., where she worked as a Senior HR Business Partner from 2018 to 2020. It is unclear what the former actress is up to now.

How much is Julia Hsu worth?

According to Starsgab, Julia Hsu's net worth is reportedly $1.2 million. However, as there is very little information on the former actress in general, this number should be taken with a grain of salt.

Julia Hsu had achieved fame when she was a young girl, but now, she leads a quiet way of life. Regardless, fans will always remember her Rush Hour role.

READ ALSO: Top 25 richest Nollywood actors and their net worth in 2021

Legit.ng reported about the 25 richest Nollywood actors of 2021. Explore the list and find out which actors have managed to earn the most throughout their careers.

Nollywood is a booming film industry in Nigeria. Its top players can enjoy a lavish lifestyle and adoration from movie fans in the country and abroad.

Source: Legit