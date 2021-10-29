Brandon Hatmaker’s biography: Where is Jen Hatmaker’s ex now?

Brandon Hatmaker is an American author, philanthropist, reality TV star, and pastor. He co-founded the Legacy Collective nonprofit community and Austin New Church with his wife, Jennifer Lynn Hatmaker. She is a successful TV presenter, blogger, author, and speaker.

Former pastor Brandon Hatmaker. Photo: @HatmakerBrandon

Source: Facebook

The couple and their children appeared in My Big Family Renovation on HGTV in 2015. Later, Jen and Brandon separated in August 2020 and divorced in September of the same year. People who do not know their story wonder, "what happened to Brandon and Jen?" Find out more below.

Profile summary

Full name Brandon Hatmaker Gender Male Date of birth July 25, 1972 Age 50 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Colorado, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Alma mater Oklahoma Baptist University Qualification Bachelor's degree in Arts Profession Author, reality TV star, philanthropist, and former pastor Nationality American Ethnicity White Marital status Divorced Former spouse Jennifer Lynn Hatmaker Children 7 Religion Christian Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 cm Weight in pounds 172 lb Weight in kilograms 78 kg Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Twitter @brandonhatmaker Facebook Brandon Hatmaker

Brandon Hatmaker's biography

Brandon was born on July 25, 1972, in Colorado, USA. He is a Christian raised in a religious home. The American TV star spent his childhood in Colorado alongside his siblings. His father was a pastor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Brandon Hatmaker?

Brandon Hatmaker's age is 50 years as of July 2022.

Body measurements

Hatmaker is 6 feet 2 inches tall (188 cm), with a 172 pounds (78 kg) body weight.

Education

Hatmaker graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1995 with a Bachelor's degree in Arts.

Co-founder of Legacy Collective, Brandon. Photo: @HatmakerBrandon

Source: Facebook

Career history

Brandon's interest in pastoral ministry began when his father was a pastor in their family church. He, therefore, rarely missed church Sunday services growing up.

The man's pastoral journey began after graduating from university. Hatmaker and his wife established Austin New Church in Austin, Texas, in 2008 with four families as members.

The couple appeared in several reality TV shows. Brandon's most famous TV series appearances include Tiny House (2015), Brother vs Brother (2013), and My Big Family Renovation (2014). He also published several religious books, including:

Barefoot Church: Serving The Least In a Consumer Culture .

. A Mile Wide: Trading a Shallow Religion for a Deeper Faith

The Justice Primer: An 8-Week Guide to Social Impact.

The couple later established the Legacy Collective in 2015. It is a philanthropic community of leaders with a significant impact on society. The NGO advocates against racism and child trafficking and give the needy sustainable housing and quality health care.

Brandon's marriage and children

Brandon and Jen Hatmaker met in college in 1992 and tied the knots on December 30, 1993. They named their children Gavin, Caleb, Ben, Remy, and Sydney Beth. The couple gave birth to these five and adopted Ben and Remy from Ethiopia when they were eight and five, respectively.

Jen admitted that adopting the two Ethiopian children deepened her understanding of racial imbalance. She made headlines by wanting the church to embrace the LGBTQ+ community. Brandon and Jen's daughter, Sydney Beth, is gay.

The celebrity couple divorced in 2020. Jen is the bestselling author of books like Of Mess and Moxie, and For the Love. Her latest release is Fierce, Free and Full of Fire.

Brandon and his ex-wife, Jen, at Athens, Greece. Photo: @HatmakerBrandon

Source: Facebook

What happened to Brandon Hatmaker and Jen?

The public learnt about Brandon and Jen Hatmaker’s divorce from her Instagram post:

“I first thank you for the kindness you have shown these last two months…. I don’t know how to say this, and I still cannot believe I am even saying it, but Brandon and I are getting divorced. Although the details are ours alone… I am shocked, grief-stricken, and broken-hearted....”

What did Brandon Hatmaker do?

The couple's marriage of about 27 years ended due to Brandon Hatmaker's affair rumours. However, neither of them refuted or confirmed the news.

Is Brandon Hatmaker at Austin New Church?

The "Brandon Hatmaker resigns from church" news caused a stir online, forcing him to make his Instagram private. He later released a statement urging people to stop harassing him and prying on his personal life. Since Brandon and Jennifer's divorce in August 2020, he stepped away from his role as a pastor.

Does Jen Hatmaker still attend Austin New Church?

Jennifer is still on the church's board and writes books.

What does Brandon Hatmaker do for a living?

Hatmaker has not engaged in pastoral work for a few years but is still a philanthropist and author. He is also the Legacy Collective foundation's Managing Partner, a position he has served for over two decades.

Where is Brandon Hatmaker today?

The former Austin New Church's pastor lives in Austin, Texas, USA. Fans were excited about Brandon Hatmaker's news regarding something he said he would release soon but is yet to reveal what it was.

Fun facts about Brandon Hatmaker

Brandon is a former pastor of Austin New Church (located in Austin, Texas, USA).

He established the church with his then-wife, Jennifer Lynn Hatmaker, in 2008.

Hatmaker's father was a pastor and ran a family church.

He rarely missed church services growing up because of his passion for pastoral work.

Brandon Hatmaker has not been very active on social media since his divorce. Moreover, his relationship status is currently unknown because the man keeps his private life under the wraps.

READ ALSO: LuluLuvely's biography: age, real name, boyfriend, earnings

Legit.ng recently reported a detailed biography of LuluLuvely. LuluLuvely is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber and social media sensation who has won the hearts of many.

She is popular on Twitch for playing video games such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Overwatch and Valorant. LuluLuvely is also a TikTok star with an extensive following.

Source: Legit.ng