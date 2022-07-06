Global site navigation

Local editions

White Money’s biography BBNaija: age, real name, father, origins
Сelebrity biographies

White Money’s biography BBNaija: age, real name, father, origins

by  Ryan Omondi

Who is White Money? He is a Nigerian reality TV star, model and entrepreneur known for winning Big Brother Naija season 6. The celebrity is also a singer and songwriter, whose hits include Rosemary and Selense. Read White Money BBNaija’s biography for details about his career, net worth, and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

White Money BBNaija’s biography
Photo: @whitemoney_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

White Money ventured into the entertainment industry after trying his hand at different informal jobs. He is a successful model and singer with a significant following on social media, where he endorses multiple brands.

Profile summary

Full nameHazel Oyeze Onoduenyi
NicknameWhite Money
GenderMale
Date of birth6 July 1992
Age30 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthEnugu State, Nigeria
Current residenceLagos, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
TribeIgbo
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds198
Weight in kilograms90
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherFlorence Nwachukwu
Siblings2
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionModel, singer, entrepreneur, social media influencer
Net worth$400 thousand
Twitter@itswhitemoney
Instagram@whitemoney_

Read also

Andrew Davila’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

White Money BBNaija’s biography

Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, popularly known as White Money, was born in Enugu State, Nigeria, and raised by his mother, Florence Nwachukwu. White Money’s father abandoned his family when the singer was young. His mother made ends meet by running a restaurant business.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He grew up alongside two brothers. One of his brothers is a fashion designer.

How old is White Money?

White Money’s age is 30 years as of 2022. The BBNaija season 6 winner was born on 6 July 1992. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is White Money from?

His state of origin is Enugu, in southeastern Nigeria. The Nigerian singer currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Why is White Money famous?

He is a reality TV personality known for winning the Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye). He competed against 25 famous personalities in Nigeria.

Read also

Arin’s biography BBNaija: age, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Before fame, Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi did several different jobs, including being a photographer, barber, and selling food. He settled on selling imported designer shoes, a business he does to date. The Nigerian celebrity has also captured many netizens' attention with his fashion and modelling shots on Instagram.

The BBNaija season 6 winner boasts a massive fan following on Instagram, where he endorses several top brands such as Dano milk, Get Fit Technologies, and Lipton Ice Tea.

White Money’s songs

He is a singer and songwriter. So far, he has released approximately six songs and collaborated with famous musicians such as Young L and Tamy Moyo. Here is a list of some of his hits:

  • Na We-We
  • Selense
  • Rosemary
  • Iffy
  • Your Life
  • Brett Farve
  • My Heart

What is White Money’s net worth?

According to Naija Celeb Bio, his net worth is alleged to be around $400 thousand. However, the information is unreliable as the source is unverified. The entertainer was gifted a fully furnished two-bedroom house after becoming the winner of BBNaija season 6. White Money’s house is located in Lagos, Nigeria.

Read also

Nengi’s biography BBNaija: age, birthday, net worth, origins

Who is White Money’s wife?

The renowned entertainer is not married and thus does not have a wife. He is seemingly single at the moment.

Fast facts about White Money

  1. Who won Big Brother Naija 2021? White Money was crowned the winner of BBNaija season 6 on 3 October 2021.
  2. What is White Money’s real name? He was born Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi.
  3. Which state is White Money from? He hails from Enugu State, Nigeria.
  4. Is White Money Igbo or Yoruba? The reality TV star is from the Igbo tribe.
  5. Where does White Money live? He resides in Lagos, Nigeria.
  6. What is White Money BBN’s net worth? His net worth is estimated to be $400 thousand.

White Money BBNaija’s biography highlights his gradual rise to stardom. He thrives in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a musician and model. He is also a businessperson and social media influencer. The entertainer is best recognised for winning the Big Brother Naija season 6 in 2021.

Read also

Tega’s biography BBNaija: age, state of origin, is she married?

READ ALSO: Biography of Angel BBNaija: age, state of origin, boyfriend

Legit.ng published an article about Angel BBNaija's biography. She is a Nigerian reality TV personality, writer, poet, and Instagram celebrity known for participating in Big Brother Naija season 6.

Angel developed a passion for writing to express herself when she was 14. She was a freelance writer and also did poetry. The Akwa Ibom State native gained prominence when she participated in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season and finished in fifth place.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel