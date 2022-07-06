White Money’s biography BBNaija: age, real name, father, origins

Who is White Money? He is a Nigerian reality TV star, model and entrepreneur known for winning Big Brother Naija season 6. The celebrity is also a singer and songwriter, whose hits include Rosemary and Selense. Read White Money BBNaija’s biography for details about his career, net worth, and more.

Photo: @whitemoney_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

White Money ventured into the entertainment industry after trying his hand at different informal jobs. He is a successful model and singer with a significant following on social media, where he endorses multiple brands.

Profile summary

Full name Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi Nickname White Money Gender Male Date of birth 6 July 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Florence Nwachukwu Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Model, singer, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $400 thousand Twitter @itswhitemoney Instagram @whitemoney_

White Money BBNaija’s biography

Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, popularly known as White Money, was born in Enugu State, Nigeria, and raised by his mother, Florence Nwachukwu. White Money’s father abandoned his family when the singer was young. His mother made ends meet by running a restaurant business.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He grew up alongside two brothers. One of his brothers is a fashion designer.

How old is White Money?

White Money’s age is 30 years as of 2022. The BBNaija season 6 winner was born on 6 July 1992. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is White Money from?

His state of origin is Enugu, in southeastern Nigeria. The Nigerian singer currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Why is White Money famous?

He is a reality TV personality known for winning the Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye). He competed against 25 famous personalities in Nigeria.

Before fame, Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi did several different jobs, including being a photographer, barber, and selling food. He settled on selling imported designer shoes, a business he does to date. The Nigerian celebrity has also captured many netizens' attention with his fashion and modelling shots on Instagram.

The BBNaija season 6 winner boasts a massive fan following on Instagram, where he endorses several top brands such as Dano milk, Get Fit Technologies, and Lipton Ice Tea.

White Money’s songs

He is a singer and songwriter. So far, he has released approximately six songs and collaborated with famous musicians such as Young L and Tamy Moyo. Here is a list of some of his hits:

Na We-We

Selense

Rosemary

Iffy

Your Life

Brett Farve

My Heart

What is White Money’s net worth?

According to Naija Celeb Bio, his net worth is alleged to be around $400 thousand. However, the information is unreliable as the source is unverified. The entertainer was gifted a fully furnished two-bedroom house after becoming the winner of BBNaija season 6. White Money’s house is located in Lagos, Nigeria.

Who is White Money’s wife?

The renowned entertainer is not married and thus does not have a wife. He is seemingly single at the moment.

Fast facts about White Money

Who won Big Brother Naija 2021? White Money was crowned the winner of BBNaija season 6 on 3 October 2021. What is White Money’s real name? He was born Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi. Which state is White Money from? He hails from Enugu State, Nigeria. Is White Money Igbo or Yoruba? The reality TV star is from the Igbo tribe. Where does White Money live? He resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is White Money BBN’s net worth? His net worth is estimated to be $400 thousand.

White Money BBNaija’s biography highlights his gradual rise to stardom. He thrives in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a musician and model. He is also a businessperson and social media influencer. The entertainer is best recognised for winning the Big Brother Naija season 6 in 2021.

READ ALSO: Biography of Angel BBNaija: age, state of origin, boyfriend

Legit.ng published an article about Angel BBNaija's biography. She is a Nigerian reality TV personality, writer, poet, and Instagram celebrity known for participating in Big Brother Naija season 6.

Angel developed a passion for writing to express herself when she was 14. She was a freelance writer and also did poetry. The Akwa Ibom State native gained prominence when she participated in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season and finished in fifth place.

Source: Legit.ng