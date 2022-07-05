Arin’s biography BBNaija: age, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Arinola Olowoporoku, popularly known as Arin, rose to prominence following her participation in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6. She is a Nigerian fashion designer, independent art curator, cultural director, and writer. Arin BBNaija’s biography details all you need to know about her.

Photo: @thearinolao on Instagram, (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Arin loved fashion from a tender age and ventured into the fashion business when she was 17. She owns a clothing store and showcases different clothing designs on her Instagram page.

Profile summary

Birth name Arinola Olowoporoku Popular as Arin Gender Female Date of birth 8 March 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ilawa, Ekiti State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mercy Olowoporoku Father Bode Olowoporoku Relationship status Single School Grace High School College University of Lagos, Robert Gordon University Aberdeen Profession Fashion designer, art curator, cultural director, writer Net worth $100k - $200k Instagram @thearinolao

Arin from BBNaija’s biography

What is Arin in BBN's real name? She was born Arinola Olowoporoku in Ekiti State, Nigeria, to her parents Bode and Mercy Olowoporoku. She was raised in a polygamous family alongside several siblings, but the known ones are Ifedayo and Temi Olowoporoku.

Her father, Bode, was the senator for Ekiti South senatorial district from 2003 to 2007. Unfortunately, her father passed away in March 2021 after a short illness.

Arin attended Grace High School before joining the University of Lagos in 2007. She graduated from the institution with a bachelor’s degree in Cell Biology and Genetics in 2011. She later obtained a graduate diploma in Industrial Microbiology from Centennial College in Canada. The Nigerian celebrity also holds a master’s degree in Fashion Business and Management from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland.

How old is Arin BBN?

Arin was born on 8 March 1992, and she is 30 years old as of 2022. The fashion designer’s zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Arin from BBN do for a living?

Arin is a TV personality known for participating in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6. She was among the 26 contestants on the show but was evicted on the 14th day of the competition.

She is a renowned fashion designer. Her passion for fashion began at a young age, and she co-founded Nola Black, an online apparel store, at 17. She also shares her clothing designs on Instagram, where she has a significant following. As an art curator, she has a collection of artwork displayed on a dedicated Instagram page called The Cell.

The celebrity recently launched a blog called Arinlogues. She uses the platform to communicate her thoughts on various issues, including art, culture, femininity, fashion, and millennial life philosophies.

Arin has also worked with African Artists’ Foundation, The Temple Management Company, Rele Nigeria Pavillion: 57th Venice Biennale, and iDESIGN Art.

What is Arin’s net worth?

According to City Celeb, her alleged net worth is between $100 thousand and $200 thousand. Note that the site is not official, and thus, the information is not credible.

How tall is Arin from BBNaija?

Arin’s height is 5 feet and 6 inches or 168 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. Additionally, she has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Fast facts about Arin from BBNaija

What is Arin’s age? She turned 30 on 8 March 2022. Where is Arin BBN from? The Nigerian celebrity’s hometown is Ilawe, Ekiti State, in the southwestern part of Nigeria. However, she currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What tribe is Arin? Her tribe is Yoruba. Who are Arin’s parents? Her mother is Mercy, while her father is the late Bode Olowoporoku. Who is Arin BBN’s boyfriend? The Nigerian fashion designer is seemingly single. What is Arin BBNaija's net worth? Her net worth is estimated to range between $100 thousand and $200 thousand. Where does Arin live? She resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Arin BBNaija’s biography highlights her background, career, and net worth information. She is a prominent professional fashion designer, art curator, cultural director, and writer. She gained prominence after participating in the Big Brother Naija season 6.

