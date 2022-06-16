Elaine Siemek’s biography: who is Rudy Pankow’s girlfriend?

Who is Elaine Siemek? She is a photographer and Instagram star from the United States of America. She gained prominence for sharing stylistic photos and portraits on Instagram. Siemek is also known for being the girlfriend of Rudy Pankow, an American television actor and model.

Who is Rudy Pankow dating? He is dating Elaine Siemek, a professional photographer. She worked as an additional crew member in season 2 of the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Profile summary

Real name Elaine Siemek Gender Female Date of birth 21 November 1995 Age 26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Wilmington, North Carolina, United States Current residence Charlotte, NC, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Rudy Pankow Education University of North Carolina Profession Film photographer, Instagram star Net worth $1-2 million

Elaine Siemek’s biography

The professional photographer was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, United States of America. She has a sister named Ashley, who occasionally appears on her social media platforms.

She graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2018. Currently, she resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

How old is Elaine Siemek?

The Instagram star is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 21 November 1995. What is Elaine Siemek's zodiac sign? She is a Scorpio.

What does Elaine Siemek do?

She is a film photographer and Instagram star. Elaine has her own website, where she shares her portfolio, and where potential clients can get in touch with her.

She worked as an additional crew member on 21 episodes of season two of the Netflix series Outer Banks. According to her IMDb page, she works behind the scenes as the assistant director of Jonas Pate.

The photographer is also known on Instagram, where she has amassed a considerable following for her photos and portraits. As of 2022, Elaine Siemek’s Instagram has over 392 thousand followers.

What is Elaine Siemek’s net worth?

The American photographer’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. However, this information is not verified and, therefore, not reliable.

Elaine Siemek and Rudy Pankow's relationship

Elaine Siemek’s boyfriend, Rudy Pankow, is an American actor and model best known for his role as JJ in the Netflix series Outer Banks. The two have been dating since 2020.

The American photographer hit the headlines in 2021 when fans accused her of being racist, abusive, and dating Rudy for his fame. However, on 6 August 2021, her boyfriend disputed the allegations and took to his Instagram to slam the fans who criticized her.

What is Elaine Siemek’s height?

Rudy Pankow's girlfriend stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Fast facts about Elaine Siemek

Who is Elaine Siemek? She is a professional film photographer and Instagram star from the United States of America. What is Elaine Siemek's age? Rudy Pankow’s girlfriend is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Elaine Siemek's birthday? The American photographer celebrates her birthday on 21 November every year. She was born in 1995. Are Rudy Pankow and Elaine engaged? No, Elaine Siemek and her boyfriend have not announced their engagement yet. What is Elaine Siemek’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Who did Elaine Siemek play in Outer Banks? She did not appear on screen in the show but rather worked behind the scenes as Jonas Pate's assistant.

Elaine Siemek is a professional film photographer and Instagram star from the United States. Over time, she has gained popularity on Instagram for her stylistic photos and portraits. She is also recognized for being Rudy Pankow’s girlfriend.

