Paula Andrea Bongino’s biography: Who is Dan Bongino’s wife?

Paula Andrea Bongino is an American-based web developer and businessperson. She rose to stardom for being the wife of the prominent American conservative political commentator, radio show host, and author, Dan Bongino. Her husband is also a former NYPD officer.

Paula Andrea Bongino is among the women who have become famous because of their celebrity husbands. Paula and her husband have been together for around 18 years. They share two daughters, Isabel and Amelia.

Profile summary

Real name Paula Andrea Martinez Famous as Paula Andrea Bongino Gender Female Date of birth 2 August Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cali, Colombia Current residence Palm City, Florida, United States Nationality American-Colombian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5' 5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Dan Bongino Children 2 Education Baruch College Profession Web developer, businessperson Net worth $2 million

Paula Bongino's biography

What is Paula Andrea Bongino's nationality? This successful businessperson was born in Cali, Colombia, Spain and later relocated to the United States of America. She holds dual citizenship, Colombian -American, and she is of white ethnicity.

Regarding her educational background, she attended Baruch College in New York City in 1998 and graduated with a degree in Computer Information System (CIS).

Career

Dan Bongino's spouse is a professional web developer and businessperson. According to her , she formerly worked at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

In 2012, Paula and her husband operated three businesses from their home, including selling martial arts apparel, designing websites, and consulting on security and risk management. However, her husband shut down the business in 2016.

What is Paula Andrea Bongino's net worth?

The professional web developer’s exact net worth is unknown. However, according to WOTHAPPEN, her net worth is alleged to be $2 million.

Who is Dan Bongino married to?

He is married to his long-time partner Paula Andrea Bongino. Paula's husband is a famous American conservative, political commentator, radio host, and author. He currently works as a host at the nationally syndicated conservative talk radio show The Dan Bongino Show on Westwood One and Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Fox News.

Paula and Dan first met in 2001 and married on 30 August 2003. The pair welcomed their first daughter Isabel on 15 January 2004 and their second daughter, Amelia, on 20 January 2012. The family of four is currently residing in Palm City, Florida, United States.

Fast facts about Paula Andrea Bongino

Paula Andrea Bongino is a web developer and businessperson from the United States. She is widely recognized for being the wife of Dan Bongino, an American conservative, political commentator, radio show host and author.

