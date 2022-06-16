Bert Girigorie’s biography: who is Wendy Williams’ first husband?

Bert Girigorie is a sales and marketing professional based in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. He gained prominence after marrying and divorcing the famous American writer and broadcaster Wendy Williams.

Bert Girigorie is the first husband of Wendy Williams. He began working at a radio station. Later on, he made a career change and became a marketer.

Profile summary

Full name Bert Girigorie Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1964 Age 58 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 2" Height in centimetres 189 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Ex-partner Wendy Williams College Morehouse College Profession Sales and marketing expert Net worth $700 thousand

Bert Girigorie’s biography

Bert was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. He was raised in a Christian family alongside two siblings, Gabrielle and Bruce Girigorie. He is of African-American ethnicity.

The Charlotte-based marketer attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

What is Bert Girigorie’s age?

The Charlotte native was born on 13 March 1964; therefore, he is 58 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Wendy Williams’ first husband do?

Bert is a sales and marketing professional. He has been the president of G2 Marketing since 2010.

The company is a digital marketing agency located in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. It offers a range of services, including web and mobile development, revenue development, and sales and marketing strategies.

Before his current job, he worked at Kiss FM as an account executive for five years until 1996.

What is Bert Girigorie’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, his alleged net worth is $700 thousand. However, this source of information is not official and, thus, unreliable.

What happened to Bert Girigorie and Wendy Williams?

They first met when Girigorie was working at a New York-based radio station. The couple dated for about two years and then tied the knot in 1994. However, five months into the marriage, they separated and divorced in 1995. The marketer alleged that Wendy’s substance abuse behaviour was the primary cause of their separation.

Is Bert Girigorie married now?

He is seemingly single. He leads a private lifestyle and has not disclosed anything about his love life since separating from Wendy. On the other hand, Wendy Williams married Kevin Hunter in 1997, but the marriage ended in 2019. The American broadcaster is also single at the moment.

Fast facts about Bert Girigorie

Who is Wendy Williams’ first husband? Her first husband is Bert Girigorie, a sales and marketing professional in Charlotte. When is Bert Girigorie’s birthday? He marks his birthday on 13 March every year. Who was Wendy Williams married to before Kevin Hunter? The American writer first tied the knot with Bert Girigorie. The marriage lasted around five months. Who is Bert Girigorie’s wife? He is seemingly not married at the moment. How much is Bert Girigorie's worth? His net worth is estimated to be $700 thousand. What is Bert Girigorie’s height? He is 6 feet and 2 inches (189 centimetres) tall.

Bert Girigorie is a sales and marketing expert and the president of G2 Marketing. He has held the position for over twelve years. He is also best recognised as Wendy Williams’ first husband.

