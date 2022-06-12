The life story of Raffaele Sollecito: where is he today?

Raffaele Sollecito is an Italian software developer. He became well-known worldwide when he was arrested along with his ex-girlfriend Amanda Knox for the 2007 murder of a British student, Meredith Kercher, in Italy.

Photo: @raffasolaries on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

At the time of his arrest, Raffaele Sollecito was 23 years old and pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering at Università Degli Studi di Verona, Italy. He was jailed in 2009 after the court found him guilty, together with his then-girlfriend. However, in March 2015, the case ultimately went to the Supreme Court, and their conviction was finally overturned.

What really happened to Meredith Kercher?

The 21-year-old student from Coulsdon, Surrey, was found dead in the university town of Perugia in November 2007. She was the roommate of Amanda Knox when the incident occurred, leading to a buildup of suspicions that Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito could have been involved in her death.

Meredith Kercher’s body was found in her bedroom, partly undressed with multiple stab wounds, and it was later proved that she was sexual*y assaulted before her demise.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Why was Raffaele Sollecito a suspect?

The Italian software engineer became infamous after he was linked with the killing of Amanda Knox’s roommate, Meredith Kercher, in their Italian apartment. He was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in the first court ruling. Amanda Knox was also found guilty in December 2009 and received a 26-year sentence. However, in March 2015, the case went to the Supreme Court, and their conviction was finally overturned, and they were set free.

According to BBC News, one of the reasons Sollecito became a suspect was that his DNA was found on Ms. Kercher's bra clasp. Raffaele Sollecito also admitted that he smoked pot at the time together with Amanda, which they blamed for their inability to recall their movements on the night Ms. Kercher died.

Did Raffaele Sollecito get compensation?

Raffaele said that the experience of being convicted for a crime he did not commit changed his life intensely, so he deserved compensation.

According to ABC News, the Italian software engineer sought 500,000 euros for wrongful imprisonment, and the ruling was allowed under Italian law. However, the compensation was unsuccessful because the court said he had contributed by making contradictory statements during the investigation.

Are Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito together?

After Amanda and Raffaele were set free in 2015 by the Italian High Court, Amanda Knox’s former boyfriend admitted that the duo went separate ways when he was asked about their relationship.

Amanda Knox moved on and married her husband, Christopher Robinson. The couple shares a daughter named Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson.

Is Raffaele Sollecito married?

The Italian software engineer is not married yet, and it is unclear whether he is seeing anyone at the moment. In a 2019 interview with Radar Online, Raffaele shared that he met his new girlfriend, Andreea Mihaela Burtea, on the Internet, and the two had been dating for two months at that point.

The same year, he called her his 'bride-to-be' in a now-deleted Instagram post. However, since then, he has mostly been posing solo for photos and removed any images of her from his profile. These days, he does not discuss his private life online.

In his 2018 interview with UK Mirror, he expressed the hardship of finding a partner after being wrongfully accused. He talked about a 'black halo' that scared off 'good girls' and attracted women who were into dark things.

Where is Raffaele Sollecito today?

Raffaele Sollecito now resides in Milan, Italy. According to his Facebook profile, he is currently working as a solutions architect in Assago, Italy, since October 2021.

Now that he is a free man, Raffaele uses his online platforms to advocate for justice reforms and discuss various important human rights issues, including LGBTQ+ and abortion rights. He also stands up for the wrongfully convicted.

Apart from that, he is an avid traveller and concert-goer. He shares his adventures on his Instagram and Twitter.

FAQs about Raffaele Sollecito

Who is Sollecito? He is an Italian software developer who was under investigation regarding Meredith Kercher’s death in 2007. Are Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito still friends? Yes, the two are friends, but they are no longer in a romantic relationship. Who is Amanda Knox’s boyfriend? Amanda Knox is married to her new husband, Christopher Robinson, and the duo shares a daughter. Did Raffaele Sollecito get compensation? No, the Italian High Court ruled against Raffaele’s compensation. Did Raffaele Sollecito go to jail? Yes, he was jailed for four years - six months in solitary and three and a half years in a maximum-security prison. Is Raffaele Sollecito married? The Italian software engineer is not married.

Raffaele Sollecito is an Italian software engineer who was wrongly convicted for the murder of Amanda Knox’s roommate, Meredith Kercher. However, after a thorough investigation, he was set free in 2015 as he was found innocent. Raffaele is now working as a solutions architect in Assago, Italy.

READ ALSO: Marissa Da'Nae’s biography: who is NLE Choppa's girlfriend?

Legit.ng recently discussed Marissa Da'Nae’s biography. She is a prominent American social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur. She has a considerable following on TikTok, where she posts fashion videos, beauty tips, dance, lip-syncs, and other routine activities.

The social media celebrity is in a relationship with the American rapper NLE Choppa. They regularly share pictures of their best moments on social media.

Source: Legit.ng