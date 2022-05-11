Brenda Rivera’s biography: what is known about Juan Rivera's wife?

Brenda Rivera is an American celebrity famously known as the wife of the renowned singer and actor Juan Rivera. She always attends public events with her husband, sparking interest among her husband's fans.

Brenda Rivera is a well-known personality who came into the limelight following her marriage to Juan. Her husband is best known for his songs, such as El Ser Equivocado and La Lampara. Apart from being known for marrying Juan, she is a celebrity in her own right. She is a journalist reportedly working at WAPA-TV.

Profile summary

Full name Brenda Araseli Martinez Rivera Gender Female Date of birth 4 October 1978 Age 43 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Mexico-city, Mexico Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 76-71-101 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Husband Juan Children 4 Profession Journalist Net worth $3 million

Brenda Rivera’s biography

Juan Rivera's wife, Brenda, was born in Mexico-city, Mexico. There is no information revealing her parents' names or the availability of siblings.

She currently resides in California, the United States, with her husband. When is Brenda Rivera's birthday? The American journalist was born on 4 October 1978.

Professionally, she is a journalist. However, little is known about her career path because she prefers to remain out of the public's prying eye. Currently, she is reportedly working at WAPA-TV.

What is Brenda Rivera's net worth?

According to Starsgrab, her net worth is estimated to be $3 million. This value is, however, not verified. Her husband, on the other hand, has a net worth of $10 million.

Is Juan Rivera still married?

Who is Juan Rivera married to? He is married to Brenda and the two have been together since 1995. The couple reportedly met when Brenda was 17 years old and dated for 22 years before they officially married in 2021. They have four children together, namely Marina, Johnny, Frido and Divine Rivera.

Her husband is a famous singer and actor. He began his singing career at 16, releasing his debut record titled El Atizador in 1996. Brenda and Juan Rivera have been through a rocky relationship, but she has never given up on her husband. She also helped him overcome his alcohol addiction.

What is Brenda Rivera's height?

Juan Rivera's wife is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes, and her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches or 76-71-101 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Brenda Rivera? She is an American celebrity wife and a mother of four children. Professionally, she is a journalist. What is Brenda Rivera’s age? Juan Rivera's spouse is 43 years old as of now. Who is Brenda Rivera married to? She is married to Juan Rivera, and the couple has four children together. What is Brenda Rivera's height? The American journalist is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Where is Brenda Rivera now? She is currently living in California, USA, with her husband. What is Brenda Rivera’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

Brenda Rivera is a well-known celebrity wife and a mother who has dedicated her life to raising her family. She has also been a strong supporter of her husband's career and has always stood by his side at difficult moments.

