There is no gainsaying that Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage is a fashionista and loves to explore different trendy styles

She took her desire to be stylish to another level as she combined different outfits for her latest photoshoot session

The mother of one knows how to blend colours and she did not disappoint this time as her colleagues and fans hailed her

Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage looked stylish as she wore a blue long-sleeve shirt, ash crop top, and short skirt, which she combined with high white boots.

Tiwa Savage looks gorgeous in her outfits. Image credit: @tiwasavage

In another slide, the Somebody's Son crooner wore a gown that covered her body and made her look like a million dollars.

She wore long luxurious hair that added glamour to her look. Her face beat complemented her beauty and gave her a dazzling appearance.

Her curves were on display as she flaunted different angles of her outfits during her photoshoot session.

Check out Tiwa Savage's outfits in the slides below:

Colleagues and fans hail Tiwa's looks

Several fans of the songstress have reacted

@sparkleonyedika:

"So you’ve been the one behind all this heat"

@sashapofficial:

"Killing it."

@symply_tacha:

"Beast mode!"

@kie_kie__:

"Them boots."

@iam_succo_colors:

"This one no be beast mode o. Na pretty, stylish. classy, and superstar mode be this, mama. Keep on rocking abeg."

@thayour_b:

"Queen T."

@kallystouch:

"Queen mother wey sabi drip."

@ajahra_crew:

"Hard one."

