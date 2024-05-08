A Nigerian man who installed solar electricity at home due to electricity tariff increase has reported back on what he discovered

The man, Morris Monye, who noted that his power bill increased due to Band A tariff, spent N6 million for the solar installation

Morris said he discovered that a microwave consumed more power than a 1.5 horse power air conditioner

A Nigerian man who installed solar electricity for personal use has shared his discovery.

Morris Monye said on X that he had to install the solar panels after the electricity tariff was increased for Band A users.

He said he spent a total of N6 million to install eight solar batteries and 20 solar panels to generate his own electricity.

Can solar carry AC and microwave?

Days after he started using the solar system to power his appliances, Morris said he found out that a microwave had more power than a 1.5hp air conditioner.

Morris wrote on X:

"With solar, I’ve learnt that microwave has more power than a 1.5hp AC. Maybe your units finish quicker when you over-use your microwave."

When asked what type of solar batteries he was using, Morris said he combines lithium batteries with the other type that uses water.

His words:

"Combination of two types. Lithium and the other one that uses water. I power every single thing in the house without PHCN. AC, freezer, all are on. Although at night, the AC length reduces. Daytime, it’s non-stop."

Reactions as man shares his experience using solar

@ChikkiOnyeka asked:

"Give me the name of the battery you are using. I want to go solar cos this country don label us bandits as we no dy band A. Since this band thing started, no more light again."

@joeerazer said:

"To enjoy solar you need to have all inverter appliances because if not, the battery will be requesting for change sha. Buy inverter Microwave, Refrigerator, AC, most televisions are already Eco friendly, then enjoy!!"

Lady spends millions to install solar at home

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because, she noted, they no longer depend on the grid's electricity supply.

