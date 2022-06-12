Emily Vakos’ biography: what is known about Anthony Rizzo’s wife?

Emily Vakos is an American nutritionist and realtor. She is known by many as being the wife of the famous American baseball player Anthony Vincent Rizzo. Emily's husband is the first baseman for the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Who is Anthony Rizzo's wife? His wife is Emily Vakos. She was born in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. She is a successful real estate broker based in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Emily Vakos Gender Female Date of birth 9 January 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States of America Current residence Chicago, Illinois, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Mother Stephanie Sudwischer Father Mark Vakos Relationship status Married Spouse Anthony Vincent Rizzo University Arizona State University Profession Realtor, nutritionist

Emily Vakos’ bio

Emily was born in a Christian family in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. Who are Emily Vakos’ parents? Her father is Mark Vakos, and her mother is Stephanie Sudwischer. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is white.

When is Emily Vakos’ birthday?

The American real estate broker was born on 9 January 1994. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. What is Emily Vakos’ age? She is 28 years old as of 2022.

Educational background

The American realtor enrolled at Arizona State University, United States, in 2012, and she graduated in May 2016. There, she pursued a course in Nutrition and Food Management.

What does Anthony Rizzo’s wife do?

Emily is a food nutritionist and real estate broker by profession. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked at St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance as a health assistant. Also, from June 2014 to December 2014, the food nutritionist worked at Herbalife in the food health sector.

She worked at Mal Malouf Boutique from 2011 to 2012 as a sales associate in the company. From June 2015 to August 2015, she worked as an intern at Scottsdale Unified School District. Emily Vakos currently works in real estate near Chicago.

Emily Vakos and Anthony Rizzo's relationship

The duo met at Chicago Cubs where Emily worked as a nutrition intern after graduating from the university. In 2018, Emily Vakos and Anthony Rizzo made their relationship official and tied the knot.

Anthony Rizzo and Emily Vakos’ wedding was held in Miami, Florida, hometown of the baseball player. In attendance were numerous stars and friends of the couple, including the famous country singer Brett Eldredge, and David Ross.

What is Emily Vakos’ height?

The American realtor stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches (160 cm), and weighs around 114 pounds (51 kg).

FAQs about Emily Vakos

Who is Rizzo's wife? Anthony Rizzo's spouse Emily is a realtor and a nutrition expert. How old is Emily Rizzo? She is 28 years old as of 2022, as she was born on 9 January 1994. How did Anthony Rizzo and his wife meet? They met when Emily was a nutrition intern of the Chicago Cubs, and Anthony was playing for the club. Who are Emily Vakos’ parents? Her mother is Stephanie Sudwischer, and her father is Mark Vakos. Where did Emily Vakos study? The American real estate broker studied at Arizona State University. Does Anthony Rizzo have a child? No, Emily and her husband do not have children yet.

