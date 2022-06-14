Winndye Jenkins’ biography: what is known about Larry Hoover’s wife?

Winndye Jenkins is an American personality who gained prominence for being the wife of Larry Hoover. He is the infamous American gang leader and co-founder of Gangster Disciples, later known as Growth and Development. She is also known for fighting for her husband's freedom.

Winndye Jenkins and Larry Hoover have been together for 54 years and married for two years. Her husband is currently serving 6 life sentences in Colorado at the USP Florence ADMAX. He received a sentence of 200 years for a murder committed in 1973, and the sentence was changed to life imprisonment in 1997.

Profile summary

Full name Winndye Jenkins Gender Female Date of birth 12 August 1950 Age 71 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Larry Hoover Children 2 Net worth $4 million

Winndye Jenkins’ biography

Larry Hoover's wife was born on 12 August 1950 in the United States of America. She is of African-American descent, and she comes from a Christian family.

Why is Winndye Jenkins famous?

She is widely recognized as the wife of Larry Hoover, an American gang leader and founder of the Chicago streets group Gangster Disciples, currently known as Growth and Development. Her husband was imprisoned at the age of 45 for murder, drug conspiracy and extortion. Winndye is also famous for fighting for Larry Hoover's freedom.

Together with Larry's lawyer Justin A. Moore and the rest of her family and supporters, Jenkins started The Larry Hoover Project. They aim to either get Hoover clemency or at least admit him into the 'Step-Down Program' by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The program will let him leave the ADX supermax and live the rest of his sentence in a less restrictive environment. To date, he spent over 9,000 hours in solitary confinement, and his supporters are trying to put an end to that.

What is Winndye Jenkins' net worth?

Larry Hoover's wife is allegedly worth around $4 million. However, no verified source states how much she is actually worth.

Personal life

Winndye Jenkins is married to her long-time partner Larry Hoover. The pair has been together since 1968 and tried to make their relationship official for many years. However, the Illinois State Penitentiary denied them the opportunity every time. They were finally able to get officially married on 9 January 2020.

Together, they share a son named Larry Hoover Jr. Winndye Jenkins' son was born while his father was in prison. Together with his mother, they could visit Larry Hoover in prison thrice a year. The visits were often very short, and the family could only see each other through the glass. Sometimes, the visitation rights were outright revoked without explanation. Despite that, Winndye visited her husband whenever she could, bringing her kids and grandchildren along.

Apart from Larry Jr, she has a daughter named Samaya Hoover. Her husband also has other two children, Larry Bernard and Tyree Hoover, from his previous relationship.

Fast facts about Winndye Jenkins

Who is Winndye Jenkins? She is an American personality who is famous for being the wife of the American gang leader and founder of the Chicago streets group Gangster Disciples, Larry Hoover. What is Winndye Jenkins' age? She is 71 years as of June 2022. When is Winndye Jenkins' birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 12 August each year. What is Winndye Jenkins' nationality? She is an American national. Who is Winndye Jenkins’ husband? Her husband is called Larry Hoover. The pair got married on 9 January 2020. Who is Winndye Jenkins' daughter? She is called Samaya Hoover.

Winndye Jenkins is the wife of the American gang leader of the Chicago streets group Gangster Disciples. Her partner was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1973. Winndye has been supportive and has continued to stand by her husband despite the tough legal battle.

