Susan Andrews’ bio: what is known about Tucker Carlson’s wife?

People who watch primetime television know Tucker Carlson as a host with conservative political views. He is known for hosting Tucker on MSNBC and co-hosting Crossfire on CNN. Outside his work life, the political commentator is married. Who is Tucker Carlson's wife, Susan Andrews?

Susan and Tucker at an interview. Photo: deborahcapell

Source: Instagram

In past interviews, Tucker has mentioned that he first saw Susan Andrews when he was in 10th grade. He thought she was the most beautiful 10th grader ever. Many years later, the two are married and raising a family.

Profile summary

Name: Susan Andrews Carlson

Susan Andrews Carlson Gender: Female

Female Year of birth: 1969

1969 Age: 52 years old (as of 2021)

52 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Father: Reverend George E. Andrews II

Reverend George E. Andrews II Marital status: Married

Married Sexuality: Straight

Straight Husband: Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson Children: 4

4 Daughters: Dorothy, Lillie, and Hopie

Dorothy, Lillie, and Hopie Son: Buckley

Buckley Residence: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Occupation: Stay-at-home mom & wife

Susan Andrews' biography

Susan met her husband at the age of 15, and he was also 15 at the time. This means that they were born the same year. Tucker Carlson was born in 1969, making him 52 years old as of 2021. Therefore, Susan Andrews' age is also 52 years.

She was born in the United States of America, so her nationality is American. She has Caucasian ethnicity.

Susan Andrews' family

Susan is the daughter of Reverend George E. Andrews II. Her father served as the headmaster of St. George's School, an elite Rhode Island boarding school, from 1984 to 1988. He was a tough man and disciplinarian, so it was not easy for Tucker to date his daughter.

Not much is known about the Andrews' family. However, Reverend George once hit the headlines for not reporting a case of sexual abuse at St. George's School in the 1980s; a teacher was accused of s*xually assaulting a student.

The reverend fired the choirmaster but failed to report the incident to the relevant authorities. He later claimed he did not report the matter because he did not know the severity of the case and wished he had handled the case better. As a result, an independent investigation was ordered in 2016 by the Diocese of Southeast Florida.

Susan, her husband, James Randall and Eleanor Randall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Career

Little is known about Susan's career path because she prefers to remain out of the public's prying eye. Presently, she is a full-time stay-at-home mother and wife.

Reports indicate that before becoming a homemaker, she worked at an Episcopal school. She quit her job to take care of her family.

Relationship with Tucker Carlson

Who is Tucker Carlson married to? Susan is the political commentator's wife. She and Carlson have what many would call a 'dreamy relationship.' They first met when they were in 10th grade, got attracted to each other, and started dating.

They were only 15 years old at the time. Tucker thought she was the most beautiful girl. Susan was attracted by his optimism, positivity, and the bounce in his walk.

After high school, Tucker left for Trinity College, and the two had a long-distance relationship. Six months before graduating from college, Tucker asked Susan's father for permission to marry her.

Wedding

The lovebirds solemnized their union in 1991. The event was held in their high school chapel. The chapel was very special to them because it was where they first met. They have been married for the last three decades.

How many children does Tucker Carlson have?

Tucker and Susan are blessed with four children. They have three daughters and a son. The girls' names are Lillie, Dorothy, and Hopie, and the boy's name is Buckley.

The ages of their children are yet to be disclosed to the public. However, it is known that Lillie is the oldest and Buckley is the second-born. He is followed by Hopie, and Dorothy is the youngest.

Supporting her husband in marriage

Tucker Carlson's wife stood by her husband when sexual assault accusations were levied against him in the early 2000s. At the time, a lady known as Kimberly Carter accused the political commentator of s*xually assaulting her in a pizzeria in Kentucky.

The alleged crime put Tucker's career and marriage on the line. Through it all, Susan stood by her husband. Carter would later apologize to the couple. She admitted that she had a mental illness that made her think that Tucker had s*xually assaulted her.

Over the years, Susan has helped her husband to become a better man. He has helped him strengthen his faith. When the show Tucker was cancelled, her husband almost got depression, but she remained by his side until he got back on his feet.

Where does Susan Andrews live?

The Carlson family resides in Washington, DC. The family home was purchased in 2017 for $3.895 million. It is a fieldstone colonial home that was built in 1998.

The property is 7,400 square feet. It has 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. In addition, it features a 40-foot heated pool, a flagstone terrace, and a well-manicured lawn.

Susan Andrews and Tucker Carlson at an event. Photo: Larissa Jardim

Source: Instagram

Attempted break-in

Being the spouse of a celebrity comes with its share of troubles. In 2018, there was an attempted break-in in the Carlson home in Washington DC. At the time, Susan was the only one at home. She thought it was a home invasion, so she locked herself in the pantry from where she called for emergency help.

Later, her husband talked about the incident, which he called a threat. He said that the people who attacked his house threatened him and his family and demanded that they leave the neighbourhood.

What is Susan Andrews' net worth?

The net worth of Tucker Carlson's spouse is not known. However, Tucker's is known. Currently, Tucker Carlson's net worth is about $30 million, and he bags an estimated $6 million every year as salary.

Susan Andrews is a private woman who keeps off the media, unlike her famous husband. She is a loyal, loving, and devoted wife and mother.

READ ALSO: Micah Plath’s biography: age, birthday, family, modeling, net worth

Legit.ng recently reported about Micah Plath, a successful model and reality television star. He is best known for starring in Welcome to Plathville.

The model was born and raised in a very conservative Christian home. He ventured into modeling and took on television roles after leaving home.

Source: Legit.ng News