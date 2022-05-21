Zack Lugo’s biography: age, height, net worth, girlfriend, brother

Zack Lugo is a social media personality from the United States of America. His TikTok account has earned a considerable following due to the entertaining videos she uploads. The social media celebrity is a member of The Zoom House, a TikTok group.

Photo: @zacklugo on Instagram (modified by author)

Zack Lugo is among the youngest people making great moves in the digital content creation industry. The lad has also collaborated with a few notable names in the industry to keep his fans always entertained. However, little is known about him by his followers.

Profile summary

Real name Zachary Lugo Famous as Zack Lugo Gender Male Date of birth 7 June 2001 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Southern Idaho, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lori Sommers Lugo Father Mr Lugo Siblings 3 Relationship status In a relationship Partner Emma Brooks McAllister Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $398 thousand Instagram @zacklugo

Zack Lugo's biography

The social media influencer was born on 7 June 2001 in Southern Idaho, United States of America. What is Zack Lugo’s real name? He was born as Zachary Lugo. His mother's name is Lori Sommers Lugo. His nationality is American.

Zack Lugo has three siblings; one sister named Hailey and two step-brothers. Zack Lugo’s brothers are Payton Biermann and Boone Biermann.

How old is Zack Lugo?

The American TikTok star is 20 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Zack Lugo famous?

He is a TikTok star and social media influencer. He is best known for his entertaining content on TikTok, which has earned him immense fame.

He has garnered a massive fan base with over 10.6 million followers. In addition, his mother, Lori Sommers, appears in his TikTok videos. He is a member of The Zoom House TikTok group.

The TikTok star is also famous on Instagram, with over 1 million followers. He usually uses the platform to share his videos and photos.

The social media celebrity has a self-titled YouTube channel. He launched it on 25 December 2012. However, he started uploading videos on 21 December 2020. He usually uploads vlogs, Q&A videos, and the same content he shares on TikTok.

What is Zack Lugo’s net worth?

It is alleged that the social media celebrity has a net worth of $398 thousand. However, there is no reliable information concerning his exact net worth.

Who is Zack Lugo dating?

The TikTok star is in a relationship with Emma Brooks McAllister. Zack Lugo’s girlfriend is a model and internet personality. She was awarded Miss Louisiana Teen USA in 2019.

According to a photo he posted on Instagram on 15 November 2021, the two met in 2020.

1 year already and so many memories in between. Thank you for sicking around.

The duo usually posts each other's photos on their respective social media pages. The American TikTok star features his girlfriend in his TikTok videos.

How tall is Zack Lugo?

Zack Lugo’s height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. He weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Where does Zack Lugo live? The social media influencer lives in Los Angeles, United States of America.

FAQs

What is Zack Lugo’s age? The internet sensation is 20 years old as of 2022. What is Zack Lugo known for? He is a TikTok star and social media personality known for his TikTok account, where he shares his lip-syncs and dance videos. Does Zack Lugo have a girlfriend? Yes, his girlfriend's name is Emma Brooks McAllister. Who is Zack Lugo's mom? Her mother is Lori Sommers Lugo. Where is Zack Lugo from? The TikTok star is from Southern Idaho, United States of America. What religion is Zack Lugo? The internet sensation follows the Christianity religion. Where does Zack Lugo live? The social media influencer lives in Los Angeles, United States of America.

Zack Lugo is an American internet sensation. He is among the youngest TikTokers with a massive following. Currently, he is dating Emma Brooks McAllister, an American model and social media influencer.

