Chris Chan’s biography: what happened to the internet personality?

Chris Chan is an American YouTuber, artist, and vlogger. She is popularly known to many as the creator of the Sonichu and Rosechu webcomic series. Recently, her name has been on the headlines of various media outlets after she was arrested on inc*st charges.

The original "Sonichu" creator Chris Chan. Photo: @CwcvilleGuardian

Who is Chris Chan? She is an internet personality. Since 2007, her popularity has kept on growing. Her biography here highlights all you need to know about her career and personal life.

Chris Chan’s profile summary

Full name: Christine Weston Chandler

Christine Weston Chandler Nickname: Chris Chan, CWC

Chris Chan, CWC Date of birth: 24th February 1982

24th February 1982 Age: 39 years old (as of 2021)

39 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Charlottesville, Virginia, USA

Charlottesville, Virginia, USA Current residence: Virginia, USA

Virginia, USA Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Chris Chan’s height in feet: 5’10”

5’10” Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 210

210 Weight in kilograms: 95

95 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Blue and green

Blue and green Mother: Barbara Anne Weston

Barbara Anne Weston Father: Robert Franklin Chandler Jr.

Robert Franklin Chandler Jr. Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Single

Single School: Greene County Primary School, Nathaniel Greene Elementary School, Province Middle School, Manchester High School

Greene County Primary School, Nathaniel Greene Elementary School, Province Middle School, Manchester High School College: Piedmont Virginia Community College

Piedmont Virginia Community College Profession: YouTuber, webcomic creator, vlogger

Chris Chan's bio

The YouTuber was born into a working-class family. Her parents are Robert Franklin Chandler Jr., an electrical engineer, and Barbara Anne Weston, a former Virginia Power's secretary. Sadly, her father passed away in 2011.

Chris is the youngest in a family of three children – she has two half-sisters and one half-brother. The names of Chris Chan's siblings are Cole Smithey, David Alan, and Carol Chandler.

How old is Chris Chan?

She was born on 24th February 1982. Therefore, as of September 2021, Chris Chan's age is 39 years.

Is Chris Chan a transgender person?

Chris Chan holding a pet in her arms. Photo: @cwcville

Yes. She identifies as a woman. In 2017, she took to Facebook, asking people to refer to her as a woman.

And I Am Woman! So Use the Correct Pronoun about me: I AM SHE!!!

Educational background

Chris started her education journey at Greene County Primary School. Then, in grade four, she went to Nathaniel Greene Elementary School.

She allegedly had a distressing experience in the school, forcing her parents to discontinue her education at the institution.

In grade five, she tried home-schooling. However, she later went to Province Middle School, where she graduated in 1996. For her high school education, she attended Manchester High School.

Lastly, Chris proceeded to Piedmont Virginia Community College to study Computer Aided Drafting and Design. She eventually graduated from the institution in 2006.

Career

What does Chris Chan do for a living? She is a YouTuber, vlogger, and artist.

Chan is the original creator of Sonichu: The Animated Series. She created it in 2000. However, she did not release it until March 2005.

At the time of writing, she has published over 250 videos on her YouTube channel.

She is also known for Shrek Retold (2018) and Sonic Rebuilt (2020).

Body measurements

Chris Chan’s height is 5 ft. 11 in (180 cm). In addition, she weighs approximately 210 pounds (95 kilograms).

Timeline of Chris Chan's charges

Over the past few months, she has hit the headlines after she was arrested for inc*st allegations. Here is the timeline of Chris Chan's inc*st charge that led to her arrest.

2011: She started to stay with her mother when her father passed away in 2011. Her relationship with her mother, however, was questioned by many people. At times, Chan called her mother pet names such as "darling" and "dear."

2016: She revealed in a Facebook post that she had dreamt of having sex with her mother. Chris made the post to air her views on an article published by the Daily Mail about a mother and son who were reportedly in love.

Part of her post read,

Anyhow, who among everyone in this world has not had a dream of having sex with one of their parents? Never acting on them ever, I, myself, did have dreams of having sex with my mother.

20th July 2021: Her recorded audio call and texts were leaked. In the nine-minute recorded phone call and messages, she allegedly confesses to having had a sexual relationship with her 79-year old mother.

Based on the recording, the act occurred thrice a week starting June 2021.

1st August 2021: Chris was arrested by the Greene County police in a Virginia hotel. The charge for the arrest was inc*st, which is a Class-5 felony in Virginia.

Later, the police released a statement saying that she was also being investigated for other additional pending charges.

5th August 2021: Judge David M. Barredo denied her bail. Chris Chan is now held at a Virginia jail, waiting for her next hearing.

Where is Chris Chan now?

She is currently held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, Virginia.

Where does Chris Chan live?

She lived in 14 Branchland Court, Ruckersville, VA until she was arrested in August.

Is Chris Chan dead?

No. She is alive.

Chris Chan is an internet sensation who identifies as a trans woman. Many people know her for being the original creator of the Sonichu webcomic series. However, she recently came into the spotlight after being arrested and charged for inc*st charges.

