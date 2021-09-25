Marta Fitzgerald’s biography: who is late Rush Limbaugh’s ex-spouse?

Marta Fitzgerald is a former aerobics instructor. She is famous as the ex-wife of late radio presenter, television host and political analyst Rush Limbaugh. Her marriage to Rush Limbaugh made her acquire much more fame than before.

Marta and ex-husband, Rush Limbaugh at Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, CA, United States. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Marta Fitzgerald was not famous until she got married to the late Rush Limbaugh. Before she became the wife of the prominent radio presenter, she was an aerobics instructor. Here are interesting facts that you might find worthwhile knowing about her.

Profile summary

Birth name: Marta Maranda Fitzgerald

Marta Maranda Fitzgerald Nickname: Marta

Marta Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: December 10, 1960

December 10, 1960 Age: 60 years (as of October 2021)

60 years (as of October 2021) Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Titusville, Florida, United States of America

Titusville, Florida, United States of America Current residence: Florida, United States of America

Florida, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’3’’

5’3’’ Height in centimetres: 160

160 Body type: Slim

Slim Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Esther Peluso

Esther Peluso Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh Children: Two

Marta Fitzgerald's bio

Marta Fitzgerald was born in Titusville, Florida, United States of America on December 10, 1960. Her mother’s name is Esther Peluso.

Education

She attended the University of North Florida and graduated with a degree in Journalism.

Marta Fitzgerald's age

Maranda is 60 years old as of October 2021. She celebrates her birthday on the 10th of December.

Career

After completing her higher education, she was hired as an intern at Jacksonville's Florida Times-Union in 1993. At that time, she was an aerobic instructor.

In March 1998, she started a magazine, Vent. The magazine targeted young people. That same year, the magazine failed.

Marital life

Maranda's marriage to Rush Limbaugh was not her first marriage. Prior to her relationship with Rush, she was married to a man named Tom. The duo was blessed with a son and a daughter. However, their marriage ended in a divorce.

Maranda Fitzgerald & ex-husband, Rush Limbaugh. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After her divorce from her first ex-husband, she got married to one of the richest celebrities at the time, Rush Limbaugh.

How many times has Rush Limbaugh been married?

He was married four times in his lifetime. Before he married Marta, he had been married and divorced twice.

Who are Rush Limbaugh’s wives? He married Roxy Maxine, Michelle Sixta, Marta Fitzgerald and Kathryn Adams.

Rush's first wife was Roxy Maxine McNeely. The radio presenter and Roxy got married on September 24, 1977. Their marriage ended in 1980.

Rush married Michelle Sixta in 1983; they divorced in 1990.

Marta became his third wife in 1994. How long was Rush married to Marta? He was Marta's husband for ten years.

After Marta and Rush Limbaugh parted ways, he married Kathryn Adams. Kathryn and Rush got married on June 5, 2010.

Rush Limbaugh and Marta Fitzgerald's relationship

Marta became Rush's wife in 1994. The duo met via an email in 1990. They started courting in 1992. After courting for two years, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Their wedding took place in the United States Supreme court on May 27, 1994. Judge Clarence Thomas officiated it.

In June 2004, Rush announced that he and Marta Fitzgerald Limbaugh had filed for the dissolution of their marriage. Rush Limbaugh's divorce was granted on December 21, 2004. Sandra Taylor, a circuit judge, sealed their closing statement.

Marta Fitzgerald's height

Marta is 5 feet 3 inches tall (160 centimeters).

Marta Fitzgerald's net worth

Maranda Fitzgerald Limbaugh has made a fortune from her career. Her net worth is allegedly estimated to be approximately $5 million as of 2021. However, this information is not official.

Marta Fitzgerald today

Where is Marta Fitzgerald now? Presently, she is residing in Florida, United States of America, and is working in real estate.

Marta Fitzgerald is a former publisher and editor of a West Palm Beach-based magazine named Vent. She is also the third ex-wife of the late Rush Limbaugh.

Source: Legit.ng