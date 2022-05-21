Mia Woodhall’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth, job

Who is Mia Woodhall? She is a Spanish fashion model and social media influencer. She is well recognized for her dance and lip-syncing videos on TikTok.

Mia Woodhall is an internet sensation who commands a significant fan base on the internet, particularly on Instagram and TikTok. She began posting videos on TikTok in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Mia Woodhall Gender Female Date of birth 8 June 2002 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Malaga, Spain Current residence Malaga, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 36-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-91 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Victoria McLeod Woodhall Father Sean Lovelock Woodhall Siblings 2 Profession Fashion model, internet sensation Net worth $3 million

Mia Woodhall's biography

She was born on 8 June 2002 in Malaga, Spain. Mia Woodhall’s parents are Victoria McLeod (mother) and Sean Lovelock Woodhall. Her father is deceased; he died in 2008. Mia Woodhall’s father was a businessman.

The Spanish model has two brothers, Guy and Sam. The social media influencer grew alongside them in Malaga, Spain.

What is Mia Woodhall's age? The Spanish fashion model is 19 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

She is a fashion model and an internet personality. The model is well recognized for the modelling photos she shares on Instagram. She joined the platform in 2018. According to her Instagram profile, she is managed by Force 1 Management.

Her Instagram consists of bikini photos and other trendy outfits. Currently, the internet personality has over 582,000 followers. She has promoted products of famous firms such as Labels by Lux, Mars the Label, and TH clothing.

She is also on TikTok. The Spanish internet sensation began posting videos on the platform on 8 February 2020. Her content on the platform has earned her immense fame.

Her TikTok account consists of lip-syncing and dance videos, which depict her fashion sense. She also shares song covers on her TikTok. Currently, she has over 855 thousand followers.

What is Mia Woodhall’s net worth?

It is alleged that the fashion model is worth approximately $3 million. However, there is no reliable source of information regarding the model's exact net worth. She earns her wealth from her modelling and social media career. She also makes an extra income from brand endorsements.

Does Mia Woodhall have a boyfriend?

The Spanish Instagram star is presumably single. She has not disclosed any information concerning her love life on social media or in any interviews.

What is Mia Woodhall’s height?

The Spanish fashion model stands at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 106 lbs (48 kg). Her body measurements are 36-26-36 inches (91-66-91 cm).

Mia Woodhall's fast facts

Mia Woodhall is a fashion model and internet sensation who has become famous due to her fashion content on Instagram and other platforms. She joined Instagram in 2018 and currently boasts a considerable fan base. She is also celebrated on other platforms like TikTok.

