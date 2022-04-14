Jake Kiszka’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Who is Jake Kiszka? He is a prominent rock music artist and a founding member of the Greta Van Fleet band. He is the band’s guitarist and backup vocalist. The award-winning band has released several hit songs, such as Highway Tune and Watching Over.

Jacob Thomas Kiszka familiarised himself with playing different musical instruments at a young age and formed Greta Van Fleet band when he was 16. He was voted the best rock guitarist of 2021.

Profile summary

Full name : Jacob Thomas Kiszka

: Jacob Thomas Kiszka Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 23 April 1996

: 23 April 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA

: Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA Current residence : Michigan, USA

: Michigan, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 6”

: 5’ 6” Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Karen

: Karen Father : Kelly

: Kelly Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Hannah Schooley

: Hannah Schooley School : Frankenmuth High School

: Frankenmuth High School Profession : Guitarist

: Guitarist Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram: @jake_gvf

Jake Kiszka’s biography

The Greta Van Fleet's guitarist was born on 23 April 1996 in Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA. He was raised alongside two brothers, Josh and Sam, and a sister called Veronika.

He went to Frankenmuth High School and completed his studies in 2014.

What is Jake Kiszka’s full name?

He was born Jacob Thomas Kiszka.

Who are Jake Kiszka’s parents?

His father is Kelly, a musician and chemist, while his mother is Karen, a former teacher and rock music lover.

How old is Jake Kiszka?

Jake Kiszka’s age is 26 years as of 2022.

Are Josh and Jake Kiszka identical twins?

Yes, Jake and Josh Kiszka are identical twins. They were born on the same day, only a few minutes separating them. Their older brother Sam is the band’s bassist and keyboardist.

What is Jake Kiszka’s profession?

He is a guitarist for the rock music group Greta Van Fleet. The band was formed in 2012 in Michigan, USA, and its members are Jake, Josh, Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner. So far, the rock music group has released four EP albums, namely Black Smoke Rising, From the Fires, Anthem of the Peaceful Army and The Battle at Garden’s Gate. Here are some of the band’s famous hit songs:

Age of Machine

Broken Bells

Heat Above

Trip the Light Fantastic

Meet on the Ledge

Watching Over

Highway Tune

What guitar does Jake Kiszka play?

He plays the 1961 Gibson Les Paul SG model. He developed a personal attachment to the instrument and said this about it.

The ’61, this particular model, has defined me as a player, and I think I’ve defined it in return. Moving forward with Greta Van Fleet and the SG allows me to be more dynamic and create sounds that are more outside the realm of conventional.

What is Jake Kiszka’s net worth?

His exact net worth is unknown, but Celeb Net Worth, an unreliable source, estimates it to be $1.5 million.

Is Jake Kiszka single?

The rock music star is reportedly dating a lady known as Hannah Schooley. However, Jake Kiszka’s girlfriend keeps a low profile, and nothing much is known about her.

What happened to Jake Kiszka?

The American musician and his twin brother Josh were taken ill in March 2022 when the band was on tour to promote their album The Battle at Garden’s Gate. The guitarist was diagnosed with pneumonia. As a result, they cancelled their two shows in Flint and Ypsilanti, Michigan.

How tall is Jake Kiszka?

Jake Kiszka’s height is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 cm), and he weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kg). He has dark brown hair and eyes.

FAQs

What is Jake Kiszka's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Taurus. What nationality is Jake Kiszka? He is an American national of white ethnicity. Which musical instruments does the star play? He is a multi-instrumentalist. Besides guitar, he plays harmonica, mandolin, saxophone and drums. Who inspires Kiszka's? Led Zeppelin inspires him, and his style of play is similar to the rock group's sound. Did Jake Kiszka inherit his first guitar? Yes, his first guitar was an inheritance from his grandmother. Is Jake Kiszka on social media? He is on Instagram with over 250K followers, while his Twitter account has more than 15K followers.

Jake Kiszka is a founding member of the rock music group Greta Van Fleet. He is a multi-instrumentalist, but he specialises in playing the guitar.

