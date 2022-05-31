Alva Jay’s biography: age, net worth, is she still married?

Who is Alva Jay? She is a renowned social media influencer and fashion blogger from the United States of America. She rose to stardom for sharing fashion, lifestyle, fitness, and beauty content on YouTube.

Alva Jay is a popular name on social media. She has accumulated significant popularity on social media due to her consistent and entertaining content. She also promotes various notable brands like Fashion Nova.

Profile summary

Full name Alva Jay Velasco Gender Female Date of birth 19 May 1993 Age 29 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Southern California, United States of America Current residence Las Vegas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Andres Cortes Ex-husband Ruben Hernandez Profession YouTuber, social media personality, Fashion blogger Net worth $500 000

Alva Jay’s biography

The social media influencer was born on 19 May 1993 in Southern California, United States of America. She comes from a Christian family. What is Alva Jay's age? She is 29 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Alva Jay’s nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Rise to stardom

Alva Jay Velasco is popularly known on social media, where she has accumulated a vast fan following. The American entertainer launched her YouTube channel, Alva Velasco, on 6 September 2011.

She uploaded her first video titled Bronze Skin + Hot Pink Lips | Talk Through Makeup Tutorial on 14 January 2016. Since then, she has consistently engaged her fans with diverse content. Her videos are mostly about fashion, lifestyle, fitness, and beauty. Currently, the channel has over 310k subscribers.

She is on Instagram, where she regularly shares fashion and lifestyle photos in bikinis. At the time of writing, the account has reached over 1.7 million followers. She has used her popularity on the platform to promote various notable brands and beauty products such as Fashion Nova, Dolls Kill, Teami Blends, and HeySilkySkin.

She also has another Instagram account with over 953k followers.

Her Twitter account has more than 72.8k followers, and also has a link to her OnlyFans account, where she posts her explicit content.

What is Alva Jay's net worth?

The social media personality’s exact net worth is unknown. However, her net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 000.

Who is Alva Jay's husband?

She is not married. The social media entertainer is currently dating Andres Cortes. On 1 May 2022, the beauty guru posted a picture of Andres kissing her. She captioned the photo as follows:

So happy for you @andrescortes97 and proud ❤️ another knockout for my baby. I see how hard you work day in and day out. You deserve everything, such an amazing fighter and loving person. I love you

However, she was previously married to Ruben Hernandez. The two first met on a social networking service, Myspace. Alva and Ruben exchanged their wedding vows in 2011 when she was only 18 years old.

Did Alva Jay and Ruben Hernandez divorce? Yes, the couple parted ways in 2020. They were married for about ten years before they split up.

What is Alva Jay’s height?

The YouTuber's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) and weighs approximately 139 pounds (63 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches (86-61-89 centimetres). Moreover, she has brown hair and eyes.

Fast facts about Alva Jay

Who is Alva Jay? She is an American social media influencer and fashion blogger. When is Alva Jay’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 19 May. What is Alva Jay’s age? She is 29 years old as of 2022. Who is Alva Jay's boyfriend? His name is Andres Cortes. What is Alva Jay’s net worth? It is alleged that her net worth is approximately $500 thousand. What is Alva Jay’s height? The renowned YouTuber stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds (63 kilograms). She has brown hair and eyes.

Alva Jay is a popular figure on social media. She is best recognized for posting fashion, lifestyle, fitness, and beauty videos on YouTube. The YouTuber is currently dating a man named Andres Cortes.

