Ifedayo Iyaniwura’s bio: profile of NRM's Ekiti governorship candidate

Ifedayo Iyaniwura is a Nigerian politician. He was among the aspirants contesting the Ekiti State governorship seat on 18 June 2022 under National Rescue Movement (NRM). He is among the youngest Nigerian candidates to vie for the governorship election in Ekiti State.

Photo: @Iyaniwura Ifedayo Fred on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ifedayo Iyaniwura is Ekiti House of representative candidate. He is also the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Ekiti state. He is a businessman who worked in a bookshop in Ondo.

Profile summary

Full name Iyaniwura Tope Ifedayo Gender Male Date of birth 30 May 1985 Age 37 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ekiti State, Nigeria Current residence Are, Ekiti State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Yoruba Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Education Ifaki Community Grammar School Profession Businessperson, politician

Ifedayo Iyaniwura’s biography

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Nigerian politician was born Iyaniwura Tope Ifedayo in Are, Ekiti State, Nigeria. He is currently living in Are, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

Iyaniwura was born on 30 May 1985. He is 37 years old as of 2022. The politician started his educational career in Ifaki Community Grammar School. He possesses a First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC), as well as Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Career

The Nigerian politician is in the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC). IPAC is the statutory accumulation of Nigeria's registered political parties.

On 7 January 2021, the Ekiti State Chapter of the Council held its elections for the position of chairman. Ifedayo Iyaniwura was re-elected for the post, making him the youngest chairman of the IPAC in the country once again.

Ifedayo has also worked in a book shop in Ondo. According to his LinkedIn, he has been the CEO/MD of Dake Foods since 2016.

He was among the aspirants contesting the Ekiti State governorship seat on 18 June 2022 under National Rescue Movement (NRM). He received 347 votes, 0.1% of total votes. The winner of the elections was Abiodun Oyebanji.

Who was the Ifedayo Iyaniwura's prospective deputy governor?

Ifedayo's running mate was Arowolo Kayode Williams. Williams is a Service Manager at KD Williamson Engineering & Logistics Services Limited.

Quick facts about Ifedayo Iyaniwura

Who is Ifedayo Iyaniwura? He is a Nigerian politician and entrepreneur. He ran for the position of Ekiti governor from the NRM. What is his full name? He is known as Iyaniwura Tope Ifedayo. Where does Ifedayo Iyaniwura come from? The Nigerian politician comes from Ekiti State in Nigeria. What is Iyaniwura's tribe? He is a member of the Yoruba tribe. Who was Ifedayo's running mate? He ran alongside Arowolo Kayode Williams. How many votes did Ifedayo receive in the elections? He received a total of 347 votes.

Ifedayo Iyaniwura is a renowned Nigerian politician and businessperson. He was the Ekiti House of Representatives candidate. The Nigerian politician was the flag bearer for the National Rescue Movement in the recent Ekiti State governorship election on 18 June 2022.

READ ALSO: Dawson Day’s biography: what is known about Zoe Laverne’s husband?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Dawson Day’s biography. He is an American social media influencer. He rose to fame for creating entertaining content on TikTok and sharing his pictures and videos on Instagram.

Dawson Day is a successful content creator on TikTok and Instagram. He is known for posting clips about his routine activities and sometimes teaming up with his wife to create entertaining content for his audience on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng