Bisi Kolawole’s biography: profile of PDP's Ekiti governorship candidate

Bisi Kolawole is a well known Nigerian politician who was a former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011. Additionally, he was the elected chairperson of the People's Democratic Party in 2020. However, he left the post in September 2021 to vie for the 2022 gubernatorial seat.

Olabisi Kolawole is a famous politician who has been in politics for many years. Since he became a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), he has gained more prominence not only in Ekiti but also in the entire country.

Bisi Kolawole's profile summary

Full name Olabisi Kolawole Gender Male Date of birth 20 September 1956 Age 65 years as (of May 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Efon, Ekiti State, Nigeria Current residence Efon, Ekiti State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Deaconess Adeloba Kehinde Education St. John's Anglican Primary School College Ahmadiyya College, Agege, Lagos Profession Politician and graphic designer

Bisi Kolawole's biography

Olabisi is a Nigerian politician born in Efon, Ekiti State in Nigeria, to his father, chief Ezekiel Kolawole and his mother, Mrs Alice Majirola Kolawole. He is married to Deaconess Adeloba Kehinde from Ikere- Ekiti. He is a Nigerian national.

What is Bisi Kolawole's hometown?

The famous politician is from Efon-Alaye town in Ekiti State, southwestern Nigeria.

How old is Bisi Kolawole?

The famous Nigerian politician is 65 years old as of May 2022. He was born on 20 September 1956, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Educational background

According to INEC records, Olabisi has three educational qualifications; FSLC, WAEC, and HND. He went to St. John's Anglican Primary School in Efon-Alaye. He then proceeded to Doherty Memorial Grammar School in Ijero-Ekiti. He also attended Ahmadiyya College in Agege, Lagos, where he bagged a Higher School Certificate.

He holds a Higher National Diploma in Graphics Design from Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, and a Post Graduate Diploma and Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Ado-Ekiti UNAD, now known as Ekiti State University.

Political career

The Nigerian politician was a former member of the House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011. Between 2015 and 2018, he was the commissioner for Environment under the administration of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

In 2020, he contested for Ekiti People Democratic Party's chairperson position, and he was elected. In September 2021, he resigned as the PDP chairperson and joined the 2022 gubernatorial primaries on 26 January 2022. He won to become the party's gubernatorial candidate for Ekiti.

What is Bisi Kolawole's net worth?

No information states how much the politician is worth; therefore, his net worth is under review.

Fast Facts about Bisi Kolawole

Who is Bisi Kolawole? He is a Nigerian politician presently vying for the governor's seat in Ekiti State. What is Bisi Kolawole's age? The politician's age is 65 years as of May 2022. Who is Bisi Kolawole's running mate? Barrister Kolapo Kolade is the politician's running mate. Who is Bisi Kolawole´s wife? His wife is Deaconess Adeloba Kehinde from Ikere- Ekiti. Who are Bisi Kolawole´s parents? His father is Chief Ezekiel Kolawole, while his mother, Mrs Alice Majirola Kolawole.

Bisi Kolawole is a Nigerian politician who has been serving the government for quite some years. He is currently vying for the governor seat in Ekiti State under the People's Democratic Party.

