Abiodun Oyebanji is a Nigerian businessman and a politician. He was among the candidates who vied for the Ekiti governorship. He is now the governor-elect of the state after defeating his 15 rivals in the recently concluded elections. The politician is a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party.

Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has been serving his country for a long time. He started his political career in 1999 when he became the special assistant of parliament affairs to the Ekiti State governor. His recent win is a great addition to his political resume.

Profile summary

Full name Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji Gender Male Date of birth 21 December 1967 Age 54 years (as of May 2022) Place of birth Ikigosi, Ekiti State, Nigeria Current residence Ibadan, Nigeria, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Spouse Olayemi Jumoke Abiodun Education C.A.C Grammar School, Efon-Alaye, Ekiti State University, University of Ibadan Profession Businessman and politician Net worth $3 million

Abiodun Oyebanji's biography

What is Abiodun Oyebanji's hometown? The Nigerian politician's home town is Ikigosi in Ekiti State, Nigeria. He studied at Ekiti State University, obtaining his master's degree in Political Science. He is also an alumnus of Ekiti State University.

How old is Abiodun Oyebanji?

The Nigerian businessman was born on 21 September 1967. His age is 55 years as of May 2022.

Career

The profile of Abiodun Oyebanji is an impressive one. He began his career in 1994 as a lecturer at the University of Ado Ekiti. He was a lecturer in the Political Science department in the institution. From 1997 to 1999, he worked as the treasury and financial service manager at Omega Bank, which is currently known as Heritage Bank.

Previously, the Nigerian politician served as a special assistant of parliamentary affairs in the Ekiti State government. From 2000 to 2001, he was the chief of staff to the governor of Ekiti State.

Between June 2009 and December 2010, he was the commissioner of the Ministry of Integration and Inter-Governmental Affairs in Ekiti State.

On 7 December 2021, he resigned from his position as the Secretary of State Government. He wanted to focus on winning the governorship elections, something that he finally managed.

At the time of writing, he is the Ekiti governor-elect. He will be serving the people of his state with his deputy, Afuye Monisade. He received 187,057 votes out of the 360,753 total votes cast.

Who is Abiodun Oyebanji's wife?

The 2022 Ekiti governor-elect is married to Olayemi Jumoke Abiodun. She is a professor. She is a senior lecturer at the University of Ibadan.

Fast facts about Abiodun Oyebanji

Where is Abiodun Oyebanji from? The Nigerian politician is from Ikigosi in Ekiti State, Nigeria. What is Abiodun Oyebanji's age? He is 54 years old as of May 2022. Who is Abiodun oyebanji´s wife? The politician's wife is Olayemi Jumoke Abiodun. Who is the current over of Ekiti State? Abiodun Oyebanji is the governor-elect of Ekiti. He received 187,057 votes out of the 360,753 total votes cast. What is Abiodun Oyebanji´s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $3 million. Which is Yusuf Oyebanji´s current political party? He is a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

