Nicole Brydon Bloom’s biography: age, nationality, family, net worth

Nicole Brydon Bloom is a famous American actress and model popularly recognized for playing the role of Sarah in the 2019 film 1BR. She has also appeared in other movies and television series such as The Affair and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

The American actress posing for a photo in a white shirt. Photo: @n.brydonbloom

Source: Instagram

Nicole Brydon Bloom started her on-screen career at 19 when she first appeared in a TV show titled The Michael J. Fox Show. However, she began acting when she was seven at a local community theatre in Westchester County.

Profile summary

Full name: Nicole Brydon Bloom

Nicole Brydon Bloom Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23 March 1994

23 March 1994 Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)

28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Tri-State area, United States

Tri-State area, United States Current residence: California, US

California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Melanie

Melanie Father: David (deceased)

David (deceased) Step-father: Daniel

Daniel Siblings: 4

4 Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Partner: Peter Kierman

Peter Kierman University: Elon University

Elon University Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Net worth: $1.7 million

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nicole Brydon Bloom's biography

The actress with her parents and fiance. Photo: @n.brydonbloom

Source: Instagram

Bloom was born in the Tri-State area of the United States. Nicole Brydon Bloom's parents are Melanie and David. Her father was a former American journalist, NBC correspondent and co-anchor of Weekend TODAY. He passed away on 6 April 2003 in Iraq. The actress has a step-dad named Daniel McNulty.

Nicole Brydon Bloom has two biological siblings named Christine and Ava. She also has two step-siblings called Alex and Gavin.

The American celebrity attended the Elon University, where she graduated from in 2017 with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.

What is Nicole Bloom's age?

The actress is 28 years old as of 2022. She was born on 23 March 1994. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Nicole is an actress and model. She developed an interest in the entertainment industry when she was only seven years old. She used to go to a theatre camp called Stagedoor Manor, and from there she decided to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.

The actress came into the spotlight when she appeared as Sarah in the horror movie 1BR. She is set to appear in season 2 of the show The Gilded Age as Caroline Stuyvesant.

As a model, she has modelled for some famous brands such as the H&M Clothing company.

Nicole Brydon Bloom's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDB page, the actress has 9 credits under her name:

The Gilded Age (2022) as Caroline Stuyvesant

(2022) as Caroline Stuyvesant A Small Family Affair (2020) as Jane Heller

(2020) as Jane Heller Here on Out (2019) as Francis

(2019) as Francis Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (2019) as Chloe Cooper

(2019) as Chloe Cooper 1BR (2019) as Sarah

(2019) as Sarah The Affair (2017) as Lila

(2017) as Lila An Ideal Marriage (2016) as Julia

(2016) as Julia Better of Single (2016) as Sorority Girl

(2016) as Sorority Girl The Michael J. Fox Show (2013) as Amy

What is Nicole Brydon Bloom's net worth?

According to Celebs Week, her net worth is estimated to be $1.7 million. This value is, however, not verified.

Who is Nicole Bloom dating?

The American actress with her fiance. Photo: @n.brydonbloom

Source: Instagram

The actress is currently in a relationship with a guy named Peter Kiernan. The two have been together since 2020. On 10 December 2021, they got engaged.

How tall is Nicole Brydon Bloom?

She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Fast facts about the actress

Who is Nicole Brydon Bloom? She is an American actress and model. Does Nicole Brydon Bloom have an Instagram profile? Yes, she does. What is Nicole Brydon Bloom's net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $1.7 million. What is Nicole Bloom's nationality? The actress has an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. How tall is Nicole Brydon Bloom? The actress is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall. Who are Nicole Brydon Bloom's parents? Her mom is Melanie, and her dad was David. After David's passing, Melanie Beal Bloom remarried. Her husband (Nicole's step-father) is Daniel McNulty.

Nicole Brydon Bloom is an American model and actress who rose to fame following her appearance in the movie 1BR. She is also known for being the daughter of late David Bloom, American journalist.

READ ALSO: Lauren Wood’s biography: who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s partner?

Legit.ng has recently discussed the biography of Lauren Wood. She is an American influencer and reality TV star. She is known for her appearance on the TV show Wild 'N Out, as well as her Instagram profile.

Wood gained popularity due to being linked to the American football star Odell Beckham Jr. The two have been in a relationship since late 2019 and have welcomed their first baby in February 2022.

Source: Legit.ng