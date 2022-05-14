Chanya McClory’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies

Who is Chanya McClory? She is a well-known Thai multiracial actress and model who goes by the moniker Nink. She began acting in 2016 and has since appeared in a number of films and television series.

Chanya McClory sitting on the floor. Photo: @chanyamcclory

Source: Instagram

Chanya McClory is well-known in her home country, Asia, and other parts of the world. One of her most well-known roles is that of Nahm in the Netflix series The Stranded.

Chanya McClory's biography

The actress with her pet dog. Photo: @chanyamcclory

Source: Instagram

The actress was born in Bangkok, Thailand. Her parents are movie director Chanchai Sawatwichaikul and actress Monica McClory. The actress has a brother, Nutchanon, who is a composer, music teacher, and pianist.

How old is Chanya McClory?

The young actress was born on 25 November 1994. She is 27 years as of May 2022. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Chanya McClory's ethnicity?

McClory is of Thai, British, and Chinese descent.

Educational background

Nink went to Rangsit University, where she graduated with a degree in Communication Arts.

Career

Chanya is an actress and model. When she is not on screen, she can be seen on the covers of magazines, or showing off various products and clothing. Fans can see her modelling shots on her Instagram, where she is close to reaching 1 million followers. She is also on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

She made her acting debut in the television series The Deadline as Aey in 2018. In 2019, she starred as Nahm in another series called The Stranded. This was a television show in Thailand. The story follows a group of teenagers stranded on an island when a tsunami strikes. She appeared in seven episodes in total.

In 2020, she appeared as Ink in one episode of the TV miniseries I'm Tee, Me Too. In her most recent project, the actress portrayed a bold character Yuri on the television series Girl From Nowhere.

Who is Yuri in Girl from Nowhere?

The actress sitting in theatre in a blue dress. Photo: @chanyamcclory

Source: Instagram

Chanya McClory plays Yuri, protagonist Nanno's rival, in season 2. The actress has appeared in six episodes of the show.

Yuri appears to be a master manipulator who shows no remorse for her actions. She wears a traditional female school uniform, with her hair tied in a ponytail with a signature red ribbon, similar to Nanno.

Does Chanya McClory have a brain tumour?

The actress revealed on her Instagram account on 31 May 2021 that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. She had a very successful surgery and was able to recover the following year. Chanya McClory's surgery was 11 days before being cast in the series Girl From Nowhere as Yuri.

Where is Chanya McClory now?

The young actress is still in Thailand working on various film projects. Together with her brother, they own a coffee bar called Depassion Coffee.

Chanya McClory is a rising star in the entertainment industry. She also appears in music videos in addition to acting. Skateboarding and photography are two other hobbies she enjoys.

Source: Legit.ng