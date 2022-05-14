Rasaq Oyelami Saliu’s bio: profile of NNPP's Osun governorship candidate

Rasaq Oyelami Saliu is a trained medical doctor and politician from the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is among the gubernatorial candidates contesting the Osun governorship seat under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cleared him to run for the seat as NNPP´s flagbearer alongside 14 other candidates.

Photo: @abduluk376, @itzmccandy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rasaq Oyelami Saliu was among the youngest political candidates who participated in Osun's gubernatorial elections in 2018. Four years later, he is back and determined to take over from the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Profile summary

Real name Rasaq Oyelami Saliu Known as Arole Orisu Gender Male Age 45 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Okua, Osun State, Nigeria Tribe Yoruba State of origin Osun State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Islamic Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Education Barakat Community Secondary School, Iron University University of Ilorin Profession Doctor, politician

Rasaq Oyelami Saliu’s bio

The Nigerian politician was born in Okua town in Osun State. He is 45 years old and is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He went to Barakat Community Secondary School in Ilorin. He later joined the University of Ilorin, where he earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree in 2003.

Career

Rasaq is the financial secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA) in Ondo State and the National Vice president II of the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN).

He owns Aroleorisun Medical Mission in Okua, Odo Otin, and Shifauk Hospital, Akure. Oyelami Saliu is also a media expert and a humanitarian activist.

Rasaq Oyelami was among the aspirants who took part in the 2018 governorship elections. Unfortunately, he did not make it. Instead, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress won the race.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) affirmed him as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flagbearer in the gubernatorial elections. The exercise will take place on 16 July 2022. His running mate is Olatunbosun Olusolape.

Quick facts about Rasaq Oyelami

Who is Rasaq Oyelami? He is a Nigerian doctor and a politician currently contesting for the governor seat of Osun State under the New Nigeria Peoples Party. How old is Rasaq? The Nigerian politician is 45 years old as of 2022 What is Rasaq Saliu religion? Dr Rasaq follows the Islamic religion. What is Rasaq Saliu known for? He is widely recognized for being a medical doctor and rising politician. Which state does Rasaq come from? The politician comes from Osun State. What is Rasaq´s current political party? His political party is New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Rasaq Oyelami Saliu is a renowned Nigerian politician and medical doctor. He is the financial secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA) in Ondo State. The Nigerian politician is the flag bearer for the New Nigeria Peoples Party in the upcoming Osun State governorship election.

READ ALSO:

Legit.ng, in a related post, recently published Akin Ogunbiyi’s biography. He is a renowned entrepreneur and politician from Nigeria. He is popularly known as the founder and chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. He is currently a member of the Accord Party (AP). He was recently cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to vie for the gubernatorial seat in Osun Estate.

Akin Ogunbiyi is also a renowned philanthropist. He won the Achievers Merit Award in Business Frontline for his philanthropic efforts.

Source: Legit.ng