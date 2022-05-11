Carys Whittaker’s biography: age, height, sister, baby, husband

Hailing from England, Carys Whittaker is a famous YouTube star and fitness enthusiast. She often uploads videos on fitness, health, makeup tutorials, travel and relatable content.

The YouTuber posing for a photo holding a bouquet. Photo: @busybee.carys

Source: Instagram

The influencer uses her platform to speak about self-love and loving the body you are in. On her Instagram, she posts motivational photos and videos that show the changes her body has gone through over the years. This way, she hopes to show people that clothing shape and body size are not what is important in life.

Profile summary

Full name: Carys Anna Whittaker (née Gray)

Carys Anna Whittaker (née Gray) Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 13 May 1996

13 May 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Wales, United Kingdom

Wales, United Kingdom Current residence: Wales, UK

Wales, UK Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: James Whittaker

James Whittaker Children: 1

1 Profession: YouTube star, fitness guru

YouTube star, fitness guru Net worth: $271,000

$271,000 Instagram: @busybee.carys

Carys Whittaker's biography

The social media personality was born on 13 May 1996 in Wales, United Kingdom. Carys Whittaker has two sisters, Lauren, who works at a mental health charity, and Ellie, a student.

What is Carys Whittaker's nationality?

The internet sensation is a British national of white ethnicity.

The social media influencer posing for a photo with her daughter, Amber. Photo: @busybee.carys

Source: Instagram

How old is Carys Whittaker?

As of 2022, Carys Whittaker's age is 26 years old. Her birth sign is Taurus.

Rise to stardom

The internet sensation debuted on YouTube on 17 September 2016, when she created her YouTube channel. On the channel, she often uploaded videos on fitness, makeup tutorials, healthy tips, and personal entries. For now, she has taken a step back from the channel, with the most recent video being from February 2021.

As of May 2022, she has amassed over 693k subscribers and almost 80 million views. Additionally, she co-runs another channel with her husband, James. They often upload videos documenting their day-to-day life on the channel. As of 2022, they have garnered over 316k subscribers and almost 68 million views.

What is Carys Whittaker's net worth?

The YouTuber with her husband James. Photo: @busybee.carys

Source: Instagram

According to Net Worth Spot, she has an estimated net worth of around $271,000. However, no verified sources state how much the YouTube star is worth.

James and Carys Whittaker's relationship

The two met and started dating

in 2014, and by 2018, they decided to tie the knot. They have been married for 4 years now and have a baby together. James and Carys Whittaker's baby, Amber Marie, was born on 4 April 2021.

What is Carys Whittaker's height?

The social media personality is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall, and her weight is approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Fast facts about the YouTuber

How old is Carys Whittaker? She is 26 years old as of 2022. Where does Carys Whittaker live? She lives in Wales, UK with her husband and daughter. Why is Carys Whittaker famous? She gained popularity for her YouTube videos on fitness and motherhood, as well as vlogs. Is Carys Whittaker affiliated with Gymshark? Yes, she is partnered with the company. She promotes their clothing on her Instagram, along with other companies, such as Deichmann Shoes, In The Style, Love Leggings and more. Where did James and Carys get married? The two got married at Fairy Hill in Swansea. What are Carys Whittaker's height and weight? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs 143 pounds (65 kg).

Carys Whittaker is a British-based social media influencer who commands a significant fan base across social media platforms, thanks to her YouTube channel. She is also a wife and a mother of one.

