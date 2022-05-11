Nikki Phillippi’s biography: age, husband, son, controversy

Nikki Phillippi is an American YouTube star renowned for uploading lifestyle videos such as get ready with me and easy healthy snack ideas on her YouTube channel. Additionally, she is famous for co-running the channel, ThePhillippis, with her husband, Dan.

The YouTuber posing for a photo with her son wearing matching outfits. Photo: @nikkiphillippi

Source: Instagram

For the fans of her lifestyle, Nikki Phillippi has launched her website, where she shares more of her day to day. On the site, people can find out where to buy items that can be seen in her videos, learn some new recipes and get to know the YouTuber better.

Profile summary

Full name: Nicole Katherine Mullenger

Nicole Katherine Mullenger Nickname: Nikki

Nikki Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 14 May 1987

14 May 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)

35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: California, United States

California, United States Current residence: Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Susie Mullenger

Susie Mullenger Father: Dirk Mullenger

Dirk Mullenger Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Dan

Dan Children: 1

1 Profession: YouTube star

YouTube star Net worth: $85,000

$85,000 Instagram: @nikkiphillippi

@nikkiphillippi YouTube: NikkiPhillippi

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nikki Phillippi's biography

Nicole Katherine Mullenger was born in California, United States of America, to Dirk and Susie Mullenger. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a housewife.

The YouTube sensation posing for a photo with her family and dog Zoe. Photo: @nikkiphillippi

Source: Instagram

What is Nikki Phillippi's nationality?

The social media star is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Nikki Phillippi's age?

The YouTuber was born on 14 May 1987. As of 2022, she is 35 years old. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Rise to stardom

The internet sensation debuted on social media through Twitter in 2009. After a while, she created a self-titled YouTube channel where she began uploading videos on DIY, health, travel documentaries, and reaction videos.

Additionally, she co-runs another channel with her husband Dan, where they used upload videos documenting their day to day lives. The channel has been dormant for over 3 years.

What is Nikki Phillippi's net worth?

The social media sensation posing for a photo in a white dress. Photo: @nikkiphillippi

Source: Instagram

According to Popular Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $85,000. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.

Nikki and Dan Phillippi's relationship

Is Dan Nikki Phillippi's husband? Yes, he is. The two got married in February 2008, and they have a son together.

Nikki Phillippi's son, Logan, was born in January 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, at the couple's residence. The couple featured Logan's emotional birth in a video, Emotional Home Water Birth - Raw & Real Labor & Delivery, on their YouTube channel.

On 3 March 2022, Nikki announced in her Instagram post that she was pregnant with another child that was due in October. On 24 March, she shared the news that she miscarried.

The controversy surrounding Nikki Phillippi's dog

What did Nikki Phillippi do? Initially, the YouTuber had two dogs, a bull terrier named Bowser and a Yorkie named Zoe. As their son Logan grew up, he began to develop somewhat an aggressive tendency toward Bowser, who later bit him.

Even though it was a one time thing, the couple claimed they would instantly put the dog down as it was beginning to be violent towards their son. In a video titled, We Have Some Really Sad News, the YouTuber admitted that as Logan grew older, he would often bully and abuse Bowser. Additionally, she admitted that she no longer walked and exercised Bowser.

Even though she uploaded the video and disabled the likes and comments sections, she still got bashed by her audience, claiming that she had committed an offence and that she was an irresponsible parent.

Why did Nikki Phillippi get cancelled?

A photo of the internet sensation with her husband, Dan and their son, Logan. Photo: @nikkiphillippi

Source: Instagram

Following all the controversial allegations the couple faced, their audience later realised that the couple had cancelled an adoption procedure they had begun of adopting a child from Thailand. Additionally, in her Q&A video, Vaccines, CBD & Intimacy After Baby! Q&A 2020, she replied to a question she was asked about her view on the COVID-19 vaccine and got backlash following her response on the matter.

She specifically recommended Del Bigtree, the founder Informed Consent Action Network, and anti-vax group. In the video, she urged people not to take the vaccine. Thus, the YouTube couple that killed their dog is also famous for being anti-vax.

How tall is Nikki Phillippi?

The famous YouTube star is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and her weight is 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Nikki Phillippi

When was Nikki born? The YouTuber was born on 14 May 1987 in California, the United States of America. Is the social media personality married? Yes, she is married to Dan Phillippi, and they have a son together. Did Nikki Phillippi adopt? No, the YouTuber and her husband cancelled the plans of adopting a child from Thailand. How tall is the YouTuber? She is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and weighs 121 pounds (55 kg). Why did Nikki Phillippi get cancelled? She got cancelled for euthanising her dog, as well as for her anti-vax beliefs. Did Nikki Phillippi lose subscribers? Yes, after all of her controversies, her channel has been seeing a steady loss of subscribers, losing over 30k people after the return to YouTube.

Nicole Katherine Mullenger, famously recognised as Nikki Phillippi, is an American-based YouTuber renowned for her self-titled YouTube channel. She has been involved in several controversies over the years, but she maintains a steady audience on YouTube and her social media pages.

READ ALSO: Caroline Gregory's biography: who is Asher Angel's girlfriend?

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Caroline Gregory. She is an up-and-coming Instagram model and social media influencer from the United States.

She is known for her entertaining content on TikTok, as well as her modelling and lifestyle shots on Instagram. She is also famous for being the girlfriend of Asher Angel, the young star of the movie Shazam.

Source: Legit.ng