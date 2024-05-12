Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck has achieved an educational milestone and he took to social media to celebrate with fans

The Woto Woto Seasoning crooner announced to netizens that he had graduated from the university and he shared photos online

Many of the music star’s fans reacted to his post with funny comments while others gushed over his mum celebrating with him

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu better known as Odumodu Blvck has graduated from the university.

On May 12, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce his new educational milestone to fans.

Fans react as Odumodu Blvck graduates. Photos: odumodublvck

According to the Woto Woto Seasoning crooner, he had quite a journey. He also used the opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day. He wrote:

“WHAT A JOURNEY HAPPY MOTHERS DAY ❤️ - INDUSTRY MACHINE”

Odumodu then shared a series of graduation photos. In one of the snaps, he was seen with a Texas A&M university sash around his shoulders while also holding his certificate.

See the post below:

Fans celebrate as Odumodu Blvck graduates

The news of the music star’s graduation took some fans by surprise while others congratulated him. Read some of their comments below:

nissination:

“ congrats ODDY!”

iammoemusic:

“BIG KALA WENT TO SCHOOL ❤️.”

Darkensparky:

“Dr Kala.”

inseegram:

“Best Graduating Student, Department of Kalacrism.”

Iretizee99:

“CONGRATS.”

dray.way:

“Wahala don burst .”

sir_ade:

“What is this .”

jeriqthehussla:

“Melodies Degree.”

Kenpoundzsterling:

“No be Cho cho Cho show workings.”

A.dams_gray:

“Na people wey no Dey your snap Dey confused .”

barbra_eo:

“In conclusion, follow your passion but don’t neglect your education!”

david_akpeki:

“Congratulations bro, More wins and More blessings❤️.”

__chuka:

“TECHNICIAN HIMSELF.”

teezee:

“Technical degree.”

