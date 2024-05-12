A clip of the interview that reality star Tacha granted to skit maker, Isbae U, has been sighted online

In the viral clip, Isbae condemned her for saying men stress their women too much because they wake up early to cook of their family

Isbae U said her response was the reason she does not have a lover, however, the realty star was speechless and looking remorseful

Former Big Brother Naija's star, Natacha Ekide, better known as Tacha has generated a massive reaction with her looks after content creator, Isbae U slammed her.

In the viral video, the On Air Personality was a guest on the philanthropist's podcast.

Fans react to the way Tacha looked at Isbae U. Photo credit @isbaeu/@sympy_tacah

Source: Instagram

The former housemate claimed that men should starve to death for making women go through a lot of stress. According to her, women don't have to be waking up very early just to cook for their families.

Reacting to her utterance, the content creator slammed her and claimed that her atitude was depriving her of finding love. The realty star, who believes she is most hatred, couldn't utter a word after she was taunted.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post:

Netizens have reacted to the conversation made by Tacha and the skit maker. Here are some of the comment below:

@big_baby_jessica:

"IT’s scripted."

@andybank2:

"To everyone doing a legit hustle, the work of your hands shall be prosperous."

@biggestblogger001:

"What’s smelling."

@dominicvibez:

"Watch the full video on YouTube, I think she’s the best so far."

@bhadmanrichie01:

"E shock mock am."

@diidi__xx:

"I personally I’m proud of this guy."

@jst_chocolate:

"Casted."

@iam_churchboy03:

"I know this lady would get home and regret why she attended this interview.'

@zypher001:

"Brotherhood is very proud of you."

@houseofking_djpuff:

"I love both of you for the first question ."

