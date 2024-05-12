Former commissioner of works in Rivers state, Alabo George-Kelly, has revealed the position Governor Siminalayi Fubara, would have been without FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

Alabo said Fubara, would have been “a level 14 officer in the civil service” without Wike who helped him to rise

He alleged that he resigned from Fubara's cabinet because the governor was spending money without appropriation

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Former commissioner of works in Rivers state, Alabo George-Kelly, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara, would have been “a level 14 officer in the civil service” without the help and assistance of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Alabo said he resigned because Fubara’s administration was spending money without appropriation.

Alabo said he resigned because Fubara's govt was spending money without appropriation.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this during an interview with Channels Television.

Alabo said he is loyal to Wike as he couldn’t be seen as a betrayer.

Narrating how Wike helped Fubara become the governor of Rivers state, he said:

“Let me tell you something, we must not forget those who helped us to climb. The governor, for instance, would have been a level 14 civil servant in the Ministry of Finance if not for Wike who made him a DFA, Permanent Secretary, Accountant General, and governor.”

Speaking on the reason he resigned from Fubara’s cabinet, he said it was a breach of the procurement law for him to be awarding contracts when there was no budget, TheCable reports.

“So if there is no appropriation, if there is no budget, how are you spending? That is my worry.

“How can I serve in that kind of government? I will be picked up one day because you have immunity. I am approving projects and signing award letters without appropriation which is a breach of a procurement law.

“I don’t have immunity so I can be picked. Probably that could have been one of the reasons for my resignation.”

Wike makes striking comment amid Fubara's brag

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike said backing Governor Fubara was a mistake he would correct at the appropriate time.

The FCT Minister insisted he made mistakes in his judgement of Fubara and asked the people of the LGA and political family to forgive him.

He said at the appropriate time, they would correct the mistake, insisting that he would continue to make his detractors angry so they would keep making mistakes.

