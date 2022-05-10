Sateen Besson’s biography: what is known about Luc Besson’s daughter?

Who is Sateen Besson? She is a French Instagram model, actress, and social media influencer renowned for being the daughter of Luc Besson. Luc is a famous French director, screenwriter and producer famed for being the nominee for the 1994 Cesar award for Best Picture and Best Director.

The Instagram star is posing for a photo wearing blue denim pants. Photo: @sateenbesson

Source: Instagram

Sateen Besson is one sought-after personality. She is not only famous for being the daughter of a celebrity but also for making an appearance in the 2021 short movie Caterpillar Kisses. At the moment, she commands a significant following on social media.

Profile summary

Full name: Sateen Besson

Sateen Besson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7 May 2003

7 May 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Paris, France

Paris, France Current residence: Paris, France

Paris, France Nationality: French

French Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 3"

5' 3" Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-35

32-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-89

81-61-89 Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Dress size: (4 UK)

(4 UK) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Virginie

Virginie Father: Luc

Luc Siblings: 3

3 Profession: Instagram model, social media influencer, actress

Instagram model, social media influencer, actress Net worth: $600k - $900k

Sateen Besson's biography

Where was the Instagram star born? She was born in Paris, France to Luc and Virginie Silla. She was raised alongside her three siblings, Juliette, Shanna, and Thalia.

What is Sateen Besson's nationality?

The social media influencer posing for a photo while sitting on the floor. Photo: @sateenbesson

Source: Instagram

The internet sensation is French of a mixed ethnic background.

What age is Sateen Besson?

The social media influencer was born on 7 May 2003. Therefore, as of 2022, Sateen Besson's age is 19 years.

What is Sateen Besson's zodiac sign?

The model's birth sign is Taurus.

What is Sateen Besson famous for?

Aside from being the daughter of a prominent director, she is a well-known face on Instagram, where she poses as a model and influencer. Since joining the platform, she has landed several endorsement deals and signed contracts with popular modelling agencies such as IMG Models Worldwide.

As of May 2022, Sateen Besson, the model, commands over 111k followers on the platform. Aside from her social media endeavours, she has also ventured into the film industry. She made her debut in a short film titled Caterpillar Kisses.

How much is Sateen Besson worth?

According to Caption Nation, her net worth ranges from $600k to 900k. This figure, however, is not from a verified source. She primarily earns her income from her social media endeavours.

Are Sateen Besson and Jaeden Martell dating?

Although there are numerous videos and photos of them together, none of them has publicly revealed their relationship status. But until they do, details regarding the nature of their relationship remain scanty.

The Instagram model taking a mirror photo. Photo: @sateenbesson

Source: Instagram

What is Sateen Besson's height?

How tall is the Instagram model? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 162 centimetres tall, she weighs 110 pounds or 50 kilograms, and her body measurements are 32-24-35 inches or 81-61-89 centimetres.

Fast facts about Sateen Besson

Sateen Besson is a French rising Instagram model, social media influencer, and actress who boasts a significant fan base on Instagram. Additionally, she is renowned for being the daughter of the famous French director and screenwriter Luc Besson.

