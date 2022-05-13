Emma Bones’ biography: age, height, boyfriend, movies and TV shows

Who is Emma Bones? She is a rising Norwegian actress and model. She got the attention of the media after she starred in the Netflix series Ragnarok as Gry. The actress also has other acting credits.

Emma Bones developed an interest in acting at a tender age and took part in plays when she was in high school. She even studied a course in acting to hone her skills in readiness for her career. The actress has recorded significant success in the few movies and TV shows she has appeared in.

Profile summary

Full name : Emma Bones

: Emma Bones Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 25 July 1999

: 25 July 1999 Age : 22 years old (as of May 2022)

: 22 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Malvik, Norway

: Malvik, Norway Current residence : Jessheim, Norway

: Jessheim, Norway Nationality : Norwegian

: Norwegian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 3”

: 5’ 3” Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches : 32-24-33

: 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-61-84

: 81-61-84 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Relationship status : Single

: Single School : Malvik High School, Charlottenlund High School, and Romerike Folk High School

: Malvik High School, Charlottenlund High School, and Romerike Folk High School College : Oslo Theatre Academy of the Arts

: Oslo Theatre Academy of the Arts Profession : Actress and model

: Actress and model Net worth : $400,000

: $400,000 Instagram: @emmabonez

Emma Bones’ biography

The movie star was born on 25 July 1999 in Malvik, Norway. She was raised in a Christian family.

Ragnarok's actress Emma Bones attended multiple high schools, including Malvik High School, Charlottenlund High School, and Romerike Folk High School. The entertainer also went to Oslo Theatre Academy of the Arts in 2019, where she took a course in Theatre and Acting.

How old is Emma Bones?

Emma Bones’ age is 22 years as of May 2022, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Emma Bones’ nationality?

She is a Norwegian national of white ethnicity.

What does Emma Bones do for a living?

The Norwegian thrives in the entertainment industry as an actress and model. She has not been in the industry for a long period, but she is quite noticeable and gradually gaining popularity among movie lovers.

Emma Bones’ movies and TV shows

The young celebrity is in the early stages of her acting career. She first hit the screens in 2018 and has 3 acting credits so far. Here is a list of the films and TV series she has appeared in:

Ragnarok (2020 – 2021) as Gry

(2020 – 2021) as Gry Children of Satan (2019) as Simona

(2019) as Simona Heimebane (2018 – 2019) as Camilla Mikkelsen

How much is Emma Bones worth?

There is no reliable information regarding the budding actress’ net worth. However, Popular networth alleges that it is estimated to be $400 thousand.

Who is Emma Bones’ boyfriend?

The young model is presumably single at the moment. She prefers keeping her matters away from the public eye and thus, has never revealed whether she is dating or not.

What is Emma Bones’ height?

Emma Bones’ height is 5 feet and 3 inches (160 centimetres), and her weight is about 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Her measurements are 32-24-33 inches (81-61-84 centimetres). Additionally, the entertainer has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Quick facts about Emma Bones

What is Emma Bones’ age? The movie celebrity is 22 years old as of May 2022. Where does Emma Bones live? She lives in Jessheim, Norway. Where is Emma Bones from? Her home town is Malvik, a municipality in Trondelag County, Norway. Is Emma Bones in Ragnarok? The actress is part of the TV series’ cast portraying Gry. What is Emma Bones’ net worth? It is alleged that her net worth is approximately $400 thousand. Is Emma Bones married? No. She has not tied the knot and is seemingly single. How tall is Emma Bones? She is 5 feet and 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

Emma Bones is an up-and-coming Norwegian actress and model. She has been in the film industry for approximately 3 years and has 3 acting credits.

