Gabrielle Ryan’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Gabrielle Ryan is an actress whose acting prowess is evident in her numerous work. She has been starring as Gloria in Power Book IV: Force. Her screen death came as shock for many fans of the TV show.

Gabrielle Ryan's biography

Gabrielle Ryan was born and raised in Brighton in the United Kingdom. She studied at Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute; she is also an alumnus of Brighton College. Gabrielle is an American national and comes from a Christian family.

How old is Gabrielle Ryan?

The American-based actress was born on 1 May 1991. As of writing, Gabrielle Ryan's age is 31 years. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Ryan began her acting carer in 2010 in a short film named Mixed Up as Jessica. The same year she appeared in another film titled Shank as Phoenix. Her first TV series role was in 2014 in the series Young N' Reckless as Kyndel.

Ever since her debut, she has appeared in several films and TV shows playing different roles. She was also the producer of The Brothers and Nike Midnight Madness.

Gabrielle Ryan's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of her acting credits according to IMDb.

Films

2015: Bolder as Virginia

as Virginia 2014: The Ninth Cloud as Princess Mariba

as Princess Mariba 2011: Demons Never Die as Ameilia

as Ameilia 2010: Shank as Phoenix

Movies

2022: Power Book IV Force as Gloria

as Gloria 2020: Faraway Eyes as Megan

as Megan 2018: Bonding as Portia

as Portia 2017: Younger as Masked woman

as Masked woman 2017: The Detour as Sexy Dumbledore

as Sexy Dumbledore 2016: Breuckelen as Sophie Hughes

as Sophie Hughes 2016: The Jim Gaffigan as Young woman

How much is Gabrielle Ryan worth?

According to Ontrend, the famous actress's net worth is allegedly between $800,000 and 1.5 million. However, this information is unverifiable. She has made her income from her appearances in different films.

How tall is Gabrielle Ryan?

Gabrielle Ryan's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm, her weight is 147 pounds or 67 kg. Her body measurements are 35-26-35 inches or 88-66-88 cm for her chest, waist, and hips, respectively.

Quick facts about Gabrielle Ryan

What is Gabrielle Ryan's net worth? The actress's net worth is allegedly between $800,000 and $1.5 million. How old is Gabrielle Ryan? Her age is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1 May 1991. How tall is Gabrielle Ryan? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm. What is Gabrielle´s nationality? The actress is an American national. What does Gabrielle do? She is an actress, model and producer.

Gabrielle Ryan is an American actress and model who has been acting for a while now. Her passion for acting developed when she joined Brighton College after getting an academic scholarship in the United Kingdom. She has become the centre of attention for her Power Book IV: Force's performance

