Gabrielle Ryan’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Gabrielle Ryan is an American actress, comedian, model and producer. She is best known for her appearance in TV shows such as Bonding, where she plays Portia, Young and Reckless, as Kyndej, and Demons Never Die as Ameilia.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Gabrielle Ryan is an actress whose acting prowess is evident in her numerous work. She has been starring as Gloria in Power Book IV: Force. Her screen death came as shock for many fans of the TV show. Get to know more about her career and personal life in her bio.
Profile summary
- Full name: Gabrielle Ryan
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 1 May 1991
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Brighton, United Kingdom
- Current residence: Brighton, United Kingdom
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 147
- Weight in kilograms: 67
- Body measurements in inches: 35-26-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 88-66-88
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Relationship status: Single
- School: Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute
- College: Brighton College
- Profession: Actress, model
- Net worth: $800,000 - $1.5 million
- Instagram: @msgabrielleryan
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Gabrielle Ryan's biography
Gabrielle Ryan was born and raised in Brighton in the United Kingdom. She studied at Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute; she is also an alumnus of Brighton College. Gabrielle is an American national and comes from a Christian family.
How old is Gabrielle Ryan?
The American-based actress was born on 1 May 1991. As of writing, Gabrielle Ryan's age is 31 years. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.
Career
Ryan began her acting carer in 2010 in a short film named Mixed Up as Jessica. The same year she appeared in another film titled Shank as Phoenix. Her first TV series role was in 2014 in the series Young N' Reckless as Kyndel.
Ever since her debut, she has appeared in several films and TV shows playing different roles. She was also the producer of The Brothers and Nike Midnight Madness.
Gabrielle Ryan's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of her acting credits according to IMDb.
Films
- 2015: Bolder as Virginia
- 2014: The Ninth Cloud as Princess Mariba
- 2011: Demons Never Die as Ameilia
- 2010: Shank as Phoenix
Movies
- 2022: Power Book IV Force as Gloria
- 2020: Faraway Eyes as Megan
- 2018: Bonding as Portia
- 2017: Younger as Masked woman
- 2017: The Detour as Sexy Dumbledore
- 2016: Breuckelen as Sophie Hughes
- 2016: The Jim Gaffigan as Young woman
How much is Gabrielle Ryan worth?
According to Ontrend, the famous actress's net worth is allegedly between $800,000 and 1.5 million. However, this information is unverifiable. She has made her income from her appearances in different films.
How tall is Gabrielle Ryan?
Gabrielle Ryan's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm, her weight is 147 pounds or 67 kg. Her body measurements are 35-26-35 inches or 88-66-88 cm for her chest, waist, and hips, respectively.
Quick facts about Gabrielle Ryan
- What is Gabrielle Ryan's net worth? The actress's net worth is allegedly between $800,000 and $1.5 million.
- How old is Gabrielle Ryan? Her age is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1 May 1991.
- How tall is Gabrielle Ryan? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm.
- What is Gabrielle´s nationality? The actress is an American national.
- What does Gabrielle do? She is an actress, model and producer.
Gabrielle Ryan is an American actress and model who has been acting for a while now. Her passion for acting developed when she joined Brighton College after getting an academic scholarship in the United Kingdom. She has become the centre of attention for her Power Book IV: Force's performance
READ ALSO: Mayra Hermosillo’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband, movies
Legit.ng has recently published an article about Mayra Hermosillo. Mayra Hermosillo is a famous actress, director, television personality, and social media star from Mexico. She is popularly known for playing Enedina Arellano Felix in the Narcos TV show. Additionally, she is a model and has worked with various brands.
Mayra has appeared in many television series and movies such as En La Piel de Lucia, The Romantic Barber and Walking Distance. The actress also has an Instagram account with a decent following.
Source: Legit.ng