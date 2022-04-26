Ryan Cummings’ biography: age, height, ethnicity, net worth, college

Ryan Cummings is a prominent cheerleader and social media personality from the United States. She gained prominence after competing in Cheer Extreme and became a summit and triple crown champion.

Cummings is a well-known cheerleader with several crowns under her name. She has won the summit four times, the crown three times and the majors four times in her cheerleading career. Get to know more details about her personal and professional life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Ryan Cummings

: Ryan Cummings Known as: Ryan Cea

Ryan Cea Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 26 April 2004

: 26 April 2004 Age : 18 years old (of 2022)

: 18 years old (of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : High Point, North Carolina, USA

: High Point, North Carolina, USA Current residence : High Point, North Carolina, USA

: High Point, North Carolina, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5' 4"

: 5' 4" Height in centimetres : 162

: 162 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches : 30-24-35

: 30-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 76-60-88

: 76-60-88 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Melissa

: Melissa Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Brady Stone

Brady Stone Profession : Cheerleader, social media influencer

: Cheerleader, social media influencer Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram: @ryancea

Ryan Cummings' biography

The influencer was born in High Point, North Carolina, United States. However, not much is known about her family except that her mother is Mellissa.

How old is Ryan Cummings?

Ryan Cummings' age is 18 years as of 2022. She was born on 26 April 2004, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Ryan Cummings' ethnicity?

The famous cheerleader is of mixed ethnicity and has American nationality.

Ryan Cummings' college education

She intends to enrol at North Carolina State University to study Zoology or Biology. She is looking forward to being a veterinarian in the future.

Career

Ryan is a well-known cheerleader and social media influencer who came into the spotlight after she competed in the Cheer Extreme competition and became a summit and triple crown champion. Currently, she is a representative of the Cheer Extreme team's, Senior Large All Girl 5 division.

Cummings is also famous on Instagram. She created her Instagram account in March 2018. She uses the platform to post her photos and short flipping videos. Currently, she has over 416 thousand followers on her Instagram account.

Additionally, she has an unverified YouTube channel which she launched on 5 April 2018. Her debut video, Q&A ft. BAYSDAYS was posted on 26 December 2018. Today, she has 36.8 thousand subscribers on her channel.

What is Ryan Cummings' net worth?

According to Popular Networth, her net worth is alleged to be roughly $1.5 million. However, no verified sources state how much she is worth.

How tall is Ryan Cummings?

Ryan Cummings' height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall and weighs about 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 30-24-35 inches or 76-60-88 centimetres.

What happened to Ryan Cummings?

The social media influencer got a shoulder injury when she fell down while performing. She decided to remain silent over the matter.

Fast facts about Ryan Cummings

How old is Ryan Cummings? She is 18 years old as of 2022. How tall is Ryan Cummings? The American cheerleader is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall. What is Ryan Cummings' net worth? She has an estimated net worth of about $1.5 million. How did Ryan Cummings get famous? She became famous in January 2018 when a meme of her making a sassy face went viral. What is Ryan Cummings' ethnicity? The cheerleader is of mixed ethnicity. Does Ryan Cummings have a boyfriend? She has been dating a guy named Brady Stone since June 2020. She was previously in a relationship with her fellow cheerleader Kory Little.

Ryan Cummings is a young American cheerleader and social media personality. Besides cheerleading, she has a clothing company, Sunny Co Goods. She is also currently in a relationship with Brady Stone.

