Peet Montzingo’s biography: age, height, family, partner, net worth

Peet Montzingo is a TikTok star, actor, YouTuber, musician, and social media influencer from the United States of America. He became famous due to his funny videos on TikTok and Instagram. He is also renowned as a member of the 5West band.

American TikTok star posing in a brown jacket. Photo: @peet5west

Source: Instagram

Peet Montzingo has millions of subscribers on YouTube due to the wide range of entertaining content he creates on the platform. He created his YouTube channel in 2014,

Profile summary

Full name: Peet montzingo

Peet montzingo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2 May 1990

2 May 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States of America

Seattle, Washington, United States of America Current residence: Seattle, Washington, United States of America

Seattle, Washington, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Unknown

Unknown Height in feet: 6’ 1’’

6’ 1’’ Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Brown (mostly dyed)

Brown (mostly dyed) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Vicki Petite

Vicki Petite Father: Darrel Montzingo

Darrel Montzingo Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: TikTok star, actor, musician, YouTuber, social media personality

TikTok star, actor, musician, YouTuber, social media personality Net worth: $1.1 million - $6.6 million

$1.1 million - $6.6 million Instagram: @peet5west

@peet5west TikTok: @peetmontzingo

@peetmontzingo YouTube: @peetmontzingo

Peet Montzingo’s biography

Where is Peet Montzingo from? He was born in Seattle, Washington, United States of America. The content creator is the tallest in his family.

Who is Peet Montzingo's dad? His father's name is Darrel, and his mother, Vicki Petite. Peet Montzingo’s mom is an actress.

He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. The social media personality follows the Christianity religion.

Does Peet Montzingo have siblings?

Yes, he has two older siblings, Andrew and Jennifer. Peet Montzingo’s brother is also a TikTok star. Both his siblings are adopted. Peet Montzingo’s family usually appears in his YouTube and TikTok videos.

How old is Peet Montzingo?

American social media personality posing in a grey sweater. Photo: @peet5west

Source: Instagram

He was born on 2 May 1990. Therefore as of 2022, he is 32 years. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Peet Montzingo famous for?

He is a TikTok star, singer, actor, and social media personality. He began his career as a singer. The TikTok star is part of a boy band called 5west, consisting of three other members — Caleb Duke, Owen Pastore, and Jon Paul Nesheiwat.

They have recorded several songs and have done a few tours in the US. Some of their famous songs include One-Shot, Last Time, Stars About You, and Pieces.

His musical career paved the way for him on TikTok. He created his TikTok channel in February 2020 and began posting dance videos. According to his YouTube video, he rose to prominence on TikTok after posting a video about his secret ice cave in his bedroom, where he sleeps sometimes. The video got many views, which encouraged him to make more videos.

The internet personality would then feature his mom, dad, and siblings in his TikTok videos. His channel has become popular, mainly because of the content he shares. Mostly, the content is about his family and how it feels like to grow up in a family of little people.

The internet personality also posts dance videos. At the time of writing, he has over 10 million followers.

He is also a YouTuber. He launched his YouTube channel on 2 June 2014. The YouTube channel has diverse content such as vlogs, funny skits, and prank videos. Currently, he has over 4.79 million subscribers.

He is popular on Instagram, with over 1.2 million followers. He uses the platform to share his photos and funny short videos with his family members. He also shares music covers on his page, which usually get many views due to his vocals.

What movies has Peet Montzingo been in?

According to IMDB, here are the movies and TV shows he has starred in since 2010. They include:

Breaking Free (2016) – Calum

(2016) – Calum Kleptos (2014) – Picnic Guy

(2014) – Picnic Guy The Homecoming (2013) – Jonas

(2013) – Jonas The Big Break (2010) – Ken

(2010) – Ken iCarly (2010) – iCarly's Biggest Fan

(2010) – iCarly's Biggest Fan Meadowoods (2010) – Ryan’s Friend

(2010) – Ryan’s Friend Highway (2002) – Little Boy

What is Peet Montzingo’s net worth?

American musician posing in a black jacket. Photo: @peet5west

Source: Instagram

It is estimated that his net worth is around $1.1 million and $6.6 million. However, this information is not official. He generates his wealth from YouTube and TikTok.

Personal life

The American actor is presumably single. Besides, there is no information concerning Peet Montzingo’s partner on social media.

How tall is Peet Montzingo?

Peet Montzingo’s height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres). He has a weight of 150 lbs (68 kg).

Peet Montzingo's fast facts

Who is Peet Montzingo? He is an American actor, YouTuber, and social media personality who has amassed a vast following onYouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Is Peet Montzingo a singer? Yes. The actor is a member of 5west, an American boy band. Who is Montzingo’s mom? She is called Vicki Petite, an actress known in the film Under The Rainbow as The Hotel Rainbow Guest. Who are Peet Montzingo’s siblings? His siblings are Andrew and Jennifer. Where does Peet Montzingo live? He resides in Seattle, Washington, United States of America. How tall is peet Montzingo? He is 6 feet 1 inch tall (185 centimetres).

Peet Montzingo is an American content creator who has become famous across all social media platforms. His TikTok account boasts over 10 million followers who enjoy watching his entertaining content. The internet sensation aims at creating awareness and making people appreciate little people through his content on social media.

