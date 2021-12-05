Keemokazi’s biography: age, height, real name, family, TikTok
Keemokazi is a popular TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer, and rapper. He has released several songs such as Walk In, Pop Out, Ramadan, Tuesday, and Stars In The Roof. What else is known about him?
Keemokazi has garnered a large following on social media thanks to his prank videos. He often features his family in his content, especially his five sisters and mum.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Kareem Hesri
|Famously known as
|Keemokazi
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|29 November 2002
|Age
|20 years (as of July 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|California, United States
|Current residence
|California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Arab
|Religion
|Muslim
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'8" (172 cm)
|Weight
|143 lbs (65 kg)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Nina Hazem
|Father
|Randi Hesri
|Siblings
|5
|School
|Ruben S. Ayala HS
|Profession
|TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer, rapper
|Net worth
|$1.25 million
|@keemokazi
|TikTok
|@keemokazi
|YouTube
|KEEMOKAZI
Keemokazi's biography
Keemokazi is an content creator who has amassed a significant following on social media, where he entertains his audience with his humorous skits, challenges, and vlogs.
Keemokazi's family
Keemokazi's father is Randi Hesri, and his mother is Nermin (Nina) Hazem.
Nina is a social media star, frequently posting photos and videos on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.
How many sisters does Keemokazi have?
The social media influencer has five sisters, namely Sophie (19 September 2006), Serene (27 September 1995), Saby (17 March 1998), Sara (29 October 1993), and Sima (20 June 2009). His videos feature his sisters, particularly when doing pranks, challenges, and comedy TikToks.
Education
Concerning his educational background, Hesri graduated from Ruben S. Ayala High School in May 2020.
What is Keemokazi's real name?
Keemokazi was born Kareem Hesri on 29 November 2002 in California, United States.
How old is Keemokazi?
As of 2023, Keemokazi's age is 20 years old. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
What country does Keemokazi come from?
His parents immigrated to the United States from Syria.
Career
Since childhood, Kareem has been a passionate music lover and wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry. He uploads his songs on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud.
Hesri rose to fame when he began uploading his dance moves, pranks, and challenges on his TikTok account. He is currently one of the most popular TikTok users. His audience keeps growing, and the content creator has amassed a tremendous online presence.
Keemokazi's TikTok account currently has more than 34 million followers with over a billion likes. He also has a YouTube channel that boasts over 6 million subscribers. He collaborates mostly with his siblings and parents in producing funny content and pranks.
He has also amassed a vast following on Instagram, where he has more than 3 million followers.
Apart from being a social media star and musician, Hesri also appeared on TV. In 2017, he starred in two episodes of the television series The Last Ship as Walid.
Keemokazi's songs
Keemokazi consistently shares his songs through his YouTube channel. Below is a table showcasing the songs he has released so far.
|Year
|Song
|2023
|Walk In
|2023
|Pop Out
|2023
|Gucci Umbrella
|2023
|Tuesday
|2023
|Ramadan
|2022
|Stars In The Roof
|2022
|Colors
|2022
|Uber
|2022
|Yallah
|2022
|TikTok
|2021
|High School
|2021
|Fuk It Up
|2021
|Lions
|2021
|AP
|2021
|Gotta Go
|2021
|Famous
|2021
|My Name
|2021
|King Of My City
|2021
|Wake Em Up
|2021
|Arab Money
|2020
|Valentine
|2020
|Bad Bish
|2020
|Broken Heart
|2020
|I'm Not Black
|2020
|Fashion Nova
|2020
|Special
|2020
|Flexin
|2019
|Rather Be Me
|2019
|New Kid
Keemokazi has also established a line of merchandise encompassing various items such as T-shirts, tops, stickers, and more. He has also partnered with Fashion Nova's clothing brand to collaborate on social media campaigns.
How rich is Keemokazi?
According to Net Worth Post, Keemokazi's net worth is $1.25 million. In addition, he is estimated to earn $20.53k a month. He primarily earns income from being a social media star and his music career.
What is Keemokazi's sisters' Instagram?
All his sisters have their own Instagram accounts:
- Sophie: @sophiehesrii - 350k+ followers
- Serene: @serenehesri - 620k+ followers
- Saby: @sabyhesri - 750k+ followers
- Sara: @sarahesri - 1m+ followers
- Sima: @simahesri1 - 210k+ followers
What height is Keemokazi?
Kareem's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres), and he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). The TikTok star has brown hair and black eyes.
Fast facts
Here are quick facts about Keemokazi.
- He can understand Arabic but cannot speak it.
- His shoe size is 10 (US).
- His favourite TikTok song is Roses by Saint Jhn
- His favourite TikTok personality is David Dobrik.
Keemokazi and his family continue to amuse audiences with their prank videos. He is one of TikTok's youngest and most influential figures.
