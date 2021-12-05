Keemokazi’s biography: age, height, real name, family, TikTok

Keemokazi is a popular TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer, and rapper. He has released several songs such as Walk In, Pop Out, Ramadan, Tuesday, and Stars In The Roof. What else is known about him?

Keemokazi attends Halloween Influencer Bash - Real Hype & Akon in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Keemokazi has garnered a large following on social media thanks to his prank videos. He often features his family in his content, especially his five sisters and mum.

Profile summary

Real name Kareem Hesri Famously known as Keemokazi Gender Male Date of birth 29 November 2002 Age 20 years (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Arab Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (172 cm) Weight 143 lbs (65 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Mother Nina Hazem Father Randi Hesri Siblings 5 School Ruben S. Ayala HS Profession TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer, rapper Net worth $1.25 million Instagram @keemokazi TikTok @keemokazi YouTube KEEMOKAZI

Keemokazi's biography

Keemokazi is an content creator who has amassed a significant following on social media, where he entertains his audience with his humorous skits, challenges, and vlogs.

Keemokazi's family

Keemokazi's father is Randi Hesri, and his mother is Nermin (Nina) Hazem.

Nina is a social media star, frequently posting photos and videos on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

How many sisters does Keemokazi have?

The social media influencer has five sisters, namely Sophie (19 September 2006), Serene (27 September 1995), Saby (17 March 1998), Sara (29 October 1993), and Sima (20 June 2009). His videos feature his sisters, particularly when doing pranks, challenges, and comedy TikToks.

Education

Concerning his educational background, Hesri graduated from Ruben S. Ayala High School in May 2020.

What is Keemokazi's real name?

Keemokazi was born Kareem Hesri on 29 November 2002 in California, United States.

Keemokazi attends Real Hype presents: The Great Gatsby Affair - Dayna And Alex's birthday bash with special guest Rich the Kid at Candela La Brea in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

How old is Keemokazi?

As of 2023, Keemokazi's age is 20 years old. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What country does Keemokazi come from?

His parents immigrated to the United States from Syria.

Career

Since childhood, Kareem has been a passionate music lover and wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry. He uploads his songs on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud.

Hesri rose to fame when he began uploading his dance moves, pranks, and challenges on his TikTok account. He is currently one of the most popular TikTok users. His audience keeps growing, and the content creator has amassed a tremendous online presence.

Keemokazi's TikTok account currently has more than 34 million followers with over a billion likes. He also has a YouTube channel that boasts over 6 million subscribers. He collaborates mostly with his siblings and parents in producing funny content and pranks.

He has also amassed a vast following on Instagram, where he has more than 3 million followers.

Apart from being a social media star and musician, Hesri also appeared on TV. In 2017, he starred in two episodes of the television series The Last Ship as Walid.

Keemokazi's songs

Keemokazi consistently shares his songs through his YouTube channel. Below is a table showcasing the songs he has released so far.

Year Song 2023 Walk In 2023 Pop Out 2023 Gucci Umbrella 2023 Tuesday 2023 Ramadan 2022 Stars In The Roof 2022 Colors 2022 Uber 2022 Yallah 2022 TikTok 2021 High School 2021 Fuk It Up 2021 Lions 2021 AP 2021 Gotta Go 2021 Famous 2021 My Name 2021 King Of My City 2021 Wake Em Up 2021 Arab Money 2020 Valentine 2020 Bad Bish 2020 Broken Heart 2020 I'm Not Black 2020 Fashion Nova 2020 Special 2020 Flexin 2019 Rather Be Me 2019 New Kid

Keemokazi has also established a line of merchandise encompassing various items such as T-shirts, tops, stickers, and more. He has also partnered with Fashion Nova's clothing brand to collaborate on social media campaigns.

How rich is Keemokazi?

According to Net Worth Post, Keemokazi's net worth is $1.25 million. In addition, he is estimated to earn $20.53k a month. He primarily earns income from being a social media star and his music career.

What is Keemokazi's sisters' Instagram?

All his sisters have their own Instagram accounts:

What height is Keemokazi?

Kareem's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres), and he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). The TikTok star has brown hair and black eyes.

Fast facts

Here are quick facts about Keemokazi.

He can understand Arabic but cannot speak it.

His shoe size is 10 (US).

His favourite TikTok song is Roses by Saint Jhn

by Saint Jhn His favourite TikTok personality is David Dobrik.

Keemokazi and his family continue to amuse audiences with their prank videos. He is one of TikTok's youngest and most influential figures.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Dan Bar Shira’s biography. He is an Israeli residing in Los Angeles, California, United States. Dan rose to prominence as a result of his marriage to Inbar Lavi.

His wife is an Israeli actress, singer, and model best known for her roles in TV series such as Lucifer, Imposters, Gang Related, Underemployed, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Sons of Anarchy.

Source: Legit.ng