Singer Barry Jhay’s biography: age, father, net worth, music

Who is Barry Jhay? He is a famous singer and songwriter from Nigeria. He was born in Ibadan, Oyo state, located in the southwestern part of Nigeria. He kicked off his music career as a professional musician in 2018 when he released a song named Aiye, a piece that gave him more popularity.

The singer hails from Ibadan, Oyo State in Nigeria. Photo: @therealbarryjhay

Source: Instagram

Barry was nominated for the Most Promising Act of the Year at the City People music award and won the Best New Act of the Year at the City People Music Awards in 2018.

Profile summary

Real name: Oluwakayode Junior Balogun

Oluwakayode Junior Balogun Known as: Barry Jhay

Barry Jhay Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 13 February 1993

13 February 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Ibadan, Oyo State in Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo State in Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: African

African Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 4"

5' 4" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 187

187 Weight in kilograms: 85

85 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Profession: Musician

Musician Net worth: $250,000

$250,000 Instagram: @therealbarryjhay

Barry Jhay's biography

Nigerian singer Jhay in an open field. Photo: @therealbarryjhay

Source: Instagram

The famous musician was born Oluwakayode Junior Balogun. He was born and raised in Ibadan, Oyo State. He is known by his stage name Barry Jhay and comes from the Yoruba tribe. He is the son of the late Siriku Ololade Ayinde Balogun and is a Nigerian national.

Who is Barry Jhay's father?

The late Siriku Ololade Ayinde is his father. He was a king of Fuji music and was popularly known as Ayinde Balagon.

How old is Barry Jhay now?

Barry Jhay's age is 29 years old as of 2022. He was born on 13 February 1993. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Barry Jhay's music career

He is a musician as well as a sound engineer. He started recording music at the young age of 5 years. Establishing his music career was not challenging because his father was a musician. He picked up his music career after his father passed away. Some of his famous songs are Olodo, Normal level, money, only you, superstar, Go Down, Aiye, D.I.A, and Don Pablo. He has won several awards, such as:

2018 The Headies Award as The Best Street-Hop Artist

The Headies Award as The Best Street-Hop Artist 2018 City People Music Award as The Most Promising Act Of The Year

2018 City People Music Award as The Most Promising Act Of The Year 2018 City People Music Award as The Best New Act of the Year.

City People Music Award as The Best New Act of the Year. 2019 The Headies Award as Rookie of the Year

Currently, he is signed by Cash Nation Entertainment. He released his first song, Barry Back' Ep under Cash Nation Entertainment, on 28 February 2020. The song Barry Back currently is among the most streamed on various music platforms.

The singer-songwriter is in the car. Photo: @therealbarryjhay

Source: Instagram

What is Barry Jhay's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the musician is worth. However, according to Thrill NG, his estimated net worth is $250,000. He makes his earnings from music concerts and sales. Additionally, the singer also has a clothing line known as xvi.xii.x.

Quick facts about Barry Jhay

Barry Jhay is, indeed, a popular musician from Nigeria. His music has attracted a considerable number of fans over the years. Additionally, he owns an online clothing line.

Source: Legit.ng