First Lady Oluremi Tinubu spotlighted a young graduate who turned to selling akara after failing to secure employment, saying she subsequently equipped him with more resources

Speaking at the launch of the National Community Food Bank in Lokoja, Kogi State on Saturday, July 12, Tinubu said the graduate now employs 12 workers under his akara business

Her remarks drew sharp criticism online, with many Nigerians questioning why the government's response to graduate unemployment is to celebrate street food vending rather than job creation

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has publicly praised the story of a young Nigerian graduate who pivoted to selling akara after being unable to find employment, revealing that she personally intervened to expand his business, which now employs 12 people.

Tinubu made the remarks on Saturday, July 12, during the launch of the National Community Food Bank in Lokoja, Kogi State.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu reiterates advocacy for small-scale businesses Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Instagram

She said:

"Akara is delicious, I can tell you that. I recently read an article about a young graduate who sells akara in Abuja and couldn't get a job. We approached him and equipped him more. He now has 12 workers under him, and he's doing very well."

The First Lady framed the story as a success narrative rooted in entrepreneurial resilience, positioning street food vending as a viable livelihood path for educated Nigerians who cannot access formal employment.

Akara Remarks Draw Criticism Ahead of 2027 Elections

The comments landed poorly with a significant portion of Nigerians online, many of whom saw them as an inadequate response to the country's worsening graduate unemployment crisis. With the 2027 general elections drawing closer, critics argued that celebrating a graduate's survival in the informal economy reflects a failure of government policy rather than an achievement worth commending.

@EEneremadu wrote: "Frying and selling akara should be a well-thought-out plan, not out of frustration of not finding the job one loves. But in this case, the young graduate was frustrated to the extent he decided to fry akara instead of dying of hunger. This is the legacy you are creating?"

@Mrczar\_ questioned whether the First Lady would accept the same standard for her own children: "This woman is doubling down on this talk? Would she want her child to fry akara for a living? If not — then why does she think it is okay to sell it to the masses and the children of other women like her?"

Nigerians react as Oluremi Tinubu speaks on Akara again Photo Credit: @SenRemiTinubu

Source: Twitter

@emmyscales wrote: "Is this a joke? How can u equip him more in doing such business, A young graduate for that matter. What happened to using ur influence to get him a job. If it were to be a non-graduate, it would have been quite understandable."

@Uchennamgaeme added: "She isn't daft, she's deliberately dumbing down governance and validating the ignorance of their supporters. Honestly, only those benefiting from the criminality or those trapped in mental slavery can support this APC government."

@s0nofcharles wrote: "Just imagine what these people are saying. Are they not supposed to provide jobs for us? this is enough proof that this country won't get better anytime soon... if yo'all know wats good yo'll, better take ur japa plans seriously."

See the video of the moment on X here:

Tinubu teases Remi over Akara comment

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu made a subtle remark about the controversies that followed his wife's comments on akara and other small businesses.

Tinubu made his remark while speaking at the maiden edition of the presidential press corps dinner in Abuja on Thursday, July 2.

While speaking at the event, President Tinubu playfully described the first lady as "Iya Alakara," a comment which drew reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng